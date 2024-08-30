The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to take place in Basel

Basel's strategic position close to France and Germany borders, making it a hub of Europe, makes it an excellent choice for an event showcasing music's ability to unite different cultures, as stated by ESC head Martin Osterdahl.

The music competition, initially named Grand Prix Eurovision de la chanson, debuted in Lugano, Switzerland, in 1956. A year later, Lausanne hosted it, following Canada's Celine Dion's victory in 1988 with "Ne partez pas sans moi." For 1993, Switzerland will once again play host, after Nemo triumphed at the ESC held in Sweden this year with "The Code."

Factors such as the venue's suitability, public transportation connections, availability of hotels, security considerations, sustainability, and city support played a significant role in selecting the host location, as per Swiss Radio and Television (SRG) and the European Broadcasting Union.

Initially, four cities contended for the ESC hosting rights. In July, Zurich, Bern, and their ally Biel were disqualified, leaving Basel and Geneva to compete. Basel eventually emerged victorious.

Since its inception in the '50s, the music competition has transformed into a high-profile international gathering. Approximately 163 million individuals watched the ESC television broadcast this year. The event significantly boosts the hotel and tourism sectors in the host nations.

The St. Jakobshalle, located on the fringes of Basel, serves as the event venue. This multipurpose arena, which opened in 1976, can welcome more than 12,000 attendees and frequently hosts major sporting events and pop concerts.

In mid-May, Nemo secured the ESC victory for Switzerland, edging out the favorite Croatian contestant Baby Lasagna. Germany ranked 12th. Nemo became the first non-binary winner of the ESC.

