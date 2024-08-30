The 2025 Edition of Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) Set for Basel

Following Nemo's triumph at this year's ESC held in Malmö, Switzerland has been selected to stage the competition in 2025. Competing cities included Basel, Geneva, Zurich, and Bern, all vying to host the globe's largest vocal extravaganza. Predicted viewership for this year's ESC broadcasts reached approximately 160 million viewers.

