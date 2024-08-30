Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsESC

The 2025 Edition of Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) Set for Basel

The upcoming year will witness the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) being held in Basel. According to organizational announcements made in Geneva on Friday, the grand finale will unfold on May 17 at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel.

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read

The 2025 Edition of Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) Set for Basel

Following Nemo's triumph at this year's ESC held in Malmö, Switzerland has been selected to stage the competition in 2025. Competing cities included Basel, Geneva, Zurich, and Bern, all vying to host the globe's largest vocal extravaganza. Predicted viewership for this year's ESC broadcasts reached approximately 160 million viewers.

After selecting Switzerland as the host for the 2025 ESC, viewers can use the 'ESC' key on their remote controls to navigate to the designated channel for the event. During the 2025 ESC, an unexpected technical issue made some contestants consider using the 'ESC' key on their backup devices to submit their performances.

Read also:

Comments

Related

In a Cologne court judicial proceeding, a young man was penalized with a substantial prison term following allegations of mistreatment in a barbershop.
Hot-Topics

In a Cologne court judicial proceeding, a young man was penalized with a substantial prison term following allegations of mistreatment in a barbershop.

A 38-year-old individual was convicted by the Regional Court of Cologne for committing severe sexual assault against a minor in a hairdressing salon. On Friday, the court handed down a sentence of three and a half years in prison to the offender, as communicated by the judicial body.

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest