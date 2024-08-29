- The 2024 Summer Anthem Officially Crowned as "Belly Legs Po" by Shirin David

Shirin D has been making waves in the music industry, with an unmatched number of number-one hits as a solo female artist. Now, she's clinched the title of the summer hit of 2024, as per GfK Entertainment, the organization responsible for the Official German Charts in Baden-Baden. Her track "Tummy Legs Po" has been leading the single charts for four weeks straight.

Following "Maid on a Horse" (Luca-Dante Spadafora, Niklas Dee, Octavian) and "Layla" (DJ Robin & Schürze), this is Shirin D's third consecutive German summer hit.

However, Shirin D's accomplishments don't stop at the summer hit of 2024. According to GfK Entertainment, "Tummy Legs Po", released towards the end of July, is the first German summer hit by a female artist ever. The song debuted at number one, granting Shirin D her seventh number-one hit, a record no other female solo artist has achieved before.

Shirin D's success isn't limited to Germany. In Austria (Austria Top 40), the song has reached the top spot, while in Switzerland (Official Swiss Hitparade), it secured the third place. Across all three countries, the song has been streamed over 30 million times.

The song's success is attributable to its summer hit qualities, such as an easy-to-sing lyrics, a catchy melody that spreads positive vibes, and a rhythm that encourages dancing.

The viral effect also plays a significant role in elevating a summer song to the status of a summer hit. Numerous fans and acts like the band Culcha Candela have imitated the song's choreography on TikTok, contributing to its popularity.

The title of the song has sparked controversy, with opinions divided on whether it celebrates the unbroken adoration of a toned, slim body or if it's a clever wink. Some lyrics include: "If you want a body, you gotta work! If you're a hottie, they'll look. Hit the gym, slim down, turn heads. Looking good in bikinis. That's Tummy, Legs, Po."

Whether it's a wink or a body cult is a matter of debate, as some listeners might overlook the double meaning in the lyrics and the provocative music video. Events surrounding the song's release, such as Shirin D posting an "Iced Matcha Latte Recipe" and hosting a "Tummy Legs Po" course with a fitness studio chain, featuring slim, energetic fans, could suggest an emphasis on slimness and fitness.

However, Shirin D gained fame as a YouTuber and is a master of self-promotion, skillfully balancing the line between embracing beauty trends and celebrating self-empowerment.

