The 17-year-old Cologne Knife-Wielder is the designated title.

In the heart of Cologne, a 32-year-old man endured severe injuries following a knife fight. Authorities are hot on the trail of the suspect, a 17-year-old Moroccan asylum seeker, who fled the scene post-incident.

On Thursday evening, a violent confrontation between a Polish football supporter and his assailant took place. The suspect, reportedly a 17-year-old, allegedly inflicted stab wounds on the 32-year-old fan. Luckily, the victim made a speedy recovery according to the latest reports.

The incident unfolded as the Polish fan was part of a football supporter group heading to the cathedral to participate in a march toward the RheinEnergie Stadium. The scheduled event was to honor Lukas Podolski's farewell match. According to police, the altercation took place when the 17-year-old attacked the Polish fan using a sharp object during a dispute with another group, which began due to the actions of the Polish fan and his companions.

A 17-year-old accomplice, also linked to the case, was apprehended nearby the cathedral's principal entrance due to the presence of blood on his clothing. Initially, both individuals were involved in shoplifting at Wallrafplatz before the violent event. The main suspect's identity is known, and he is a Moroccan national registered at a refugee center for unaccompanied minors in Düsseldorf, but his whereabouts remain unknown.

Another disturbance near Cologne Cathedral

Just an hour later, a second dispute erupted between Polish football fans and a different group close to the cathedral. Riot police intervened, leading to a series of unfortunate events. Officers and even filming tourists were targeted with rocks and bottles by the huge mob of spectators. Fourteen officers sustained injuries, two of them seriously enough to take a leave of absence. One policewoman received a hand injury during the clash and is still recovering.

To regain control, officers employed batons and pepper spray to break up the crowd. Later, eight Polish fans aged between 24 and 44 were temporarily arrested as they exited the soccer stadium. These individuals are currently under investigation for charges ranging from severe disruption of the peace, causing grievous bodily harm, and assisting in the suspect's escape.

Given the tensions, the local police force decided to increase security measures for future football matches in the area.

