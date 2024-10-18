The 12:26 hour sees the evacuation initiated in the Eastern Ukrainian urban center, Kupjansk

11:58 Korea: North Korea Dispatches Troops to Assist Russia in Ukraine

As per South Korean sources, North Korea has deployed troops to aid Russia in its conflict with Ukraine. South Korean intelligence agency estimates that around 12,000 North Korean soldiers, including special forces, have departed the country. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol confirmed this during a meeting with intelligence, military, and security officials, stating it poses a significant threat not only to their nation but globally. However, the presidential office did not provide details on the timing and number of soldiers sent to Ukraine, or their anticipated role. Similarly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned earlier this week, "We are aware that 10,000 soldiers from North Korea are being trained to challenge us."

11:43 Biden on Aid for Ukraine: "We Must Persist"

During his visit to Germany, US President Biden urged ongoing backing for Ukraine. "We must persist. We must maintain our support," Biden said at Schloss Bellevue, where he received the highest German honor from Federal President Steinmeier. Biden praised Germany's government for recognizing the Russian invasion as a turning point in history, an attack on democracy and safety in Europe. He stated that Germany and the US have backed the courageous people of Ukraine and will continue to do so until a fair and lasting peace is feasible.

11:19 Steinmeier to Biden: NATO More Robust Than Ever Thanks to Your Guidance

German President Steinmeier honored outgoing US President Biden with the special class of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. According to Steinmeier, under Biden's leadership, the transatlantic alliance has grown stronger, and our relationship has become closer than ever. Regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, Steinmeier said Putin targeted the principles of peace across Europe. "Putin believed us weak. Putin thought we would divide. But the exact opposite took place: NATO became stronger and more united than ever, and we owe this particularly to your guidance!" Steinmeier called it "nothing less than an extraordinary stroke of luck" to have Biden and his administration by our side during this most dangerous moment in European history since the end of the Cold War. The previous two years, he said, have proven that America is the "indispensable nation" for Europeans, and NATO the "indispensable alliance".

10:59 Xi to Attend BRICS Summit in KazanChinese President Xi Jinping has agreed to participate in the BRICS summit, according to Russia's RIA news agency. The summit will take place within a week from Tuesday to Thursday in the Russian city of Kazan. Attendees include the heads of state and government of Brazil, India, and South Africa. According to the Kremlin, representatives from 32 countries, including Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, will attend. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, this is the most significant political event of the year, which he intends to use to demonstrate that he is not isolated internationally despite Western sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

10:26 Over a Third of Ukrainian Refugees in Europe Intend to Stay PermanentlyApproximately every fourth Ukrainian refugee in Europe plans to reside permanently outside of Ukraine, according to a June survey by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research. Around 35 percent wish to return to Ukraine once it is secure once again. Only 4 percent plan to return immediately, irrespective of the security situation. About 11 percent of refugees have already returned to Ukraine, while 25 percent are still undecided. For the majority, the course of the conflict is crucial, notes Ifo migration researcher Yvonne Giesing. "The longer the conflict persists, the more people can envision a future outside of Ukraine."

09:55 US Imposes Sanctions on Chinese Drone Manufacturers for Aiding RussiaThe US has imposed sanctions on two Chinese companies for producing drones supporting Russia's war against Ukraine. This is the first time the US has taken such action against Chinese companies that "develop and produce complete weapon systems in partnership with Russian firms," the US Treasury Department said. The so-called Garpiya combat drones are reportedly built in China. Thus far, the US has only sanctioned Chinese companies for furnishing components to Russia that were later used in weapons production. A Russian company has also been added to the sanctions list.

09:11 Ukraine Claims Russian Drone AttackDuring the night, 80 out of 135 Russian drones were shot down, as reported by the Ukrainian air force. 44 drones were diverted from their intended path by electronic interference and crashed on Ukraine territory. Two drones entered neighboring Belarus. Ten drones remain in the air over Ukraine.

08:27 Mysterious Object over Romania Prompts Fighter JetsFour fighter jets were dispatched over Romania last night as the military identified an unidentified object on radar. The Romanian Ministry of Defense confirms that a small object approached from the Black Sea and breached Romanian airspace up to 14 kilometers deep. Visual contact was not established. The radar signal vanished east of the city of Amzacea, and the alert was terminated. The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs - a NATO member and Ukraine's neighbor - accuses Russia of renewing a violation of airspace: "We denounce these breaches in the strongest possible terms, once again highlighting Russia's reckless behavior." Romania has previously detected Russian drones in its airspace while Russia attacked Ukrainian targets along the Black Sea and the Danube. Remnants of Russian drones have also been discovered repeatedly on Romanian territory near the Ukrainian frontier.

07:41 ISW: Russians pushing forward at Kursk frontIn the Russian border region of Kursk, Russian troops seem to be gaining ground, as suggested by research conducted by the U.S. strategic think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). They allegedly managed to progress in the western front area southeast of Korenevo, with geolocated images acting as evidence. Conflicts persist near the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, with ISW noticing territorial adjustments on both sides along the front.

06:57 Kyiv reports significant drone attackRussian forces are reportedly responsible for another significant drone assault, as per Ukrainian sources. The Ukrainian Air Force kept issuing warnings throughout the night about drones invading various parts of the country. Kyiv's local authorities claim that this morning's attack was one of the most intense on the civilian populace and infrastructure, inflicting harm, in Ukraine. All drones heading towards the capital were stated to have been shot down. The assault on Kyiv lasted over four-and-a-half hours. Air alerts continue to set off some alarms. Data regarding potential casualties or damage remains unavailable.

06:40 Ukraine conflict at the forefront during Biden's Berlin visitWith barely three months left in his term, U.S. President Joe Biden is set to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin today. Their primary topic of discussion is expected to be supporting Ukraine in its battle against Russia. Based on the White House details, a summit between the four leaders - Scholz, Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer - is planned, with Ukraine and the Middle East being the center of attention.

06:08 Russian publication: Nuclear unit tests readinessThe Russian state news agency RIA reports, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, that commanders of the Russian nuclear unit based in the city of Bologoye are testing their readiness. Activities include maneuvers and the deployment of mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles of the Yars type.

05:18 Orbán criticizes Zelenskyy's "worrying" planHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "success plan" "anxiety-inducing." In advance of the EU summit, where Zelenskyy unsuccessfully advocated for his plan, Orbán reprimanded the arms provision to Ukraine on Facebook. Orbán has repeated the push for negotiations with Moscow and has rendezvoused with both Kyiv and the Kremlin as a freelance intermediary, without yielding results.

03:26 Ukraine's foreign ministry dismisses "Bild" claims on WMDsFollowing rumors of plans to rearm Ukraine with nuclear weapons, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has issued a statement. "We reject the allegations of unnamed sources in the 'Bild' newspaper about potential plans by Ukraine to manufacture weapons of mass destruction," the ministry said. "Ukraine remains committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which it ratified in 1994." Earlier, President Zelenskyy had also denied these allegations at NATO headquarters (see entry from 20:21).

01:33 Russians aiming to penetrate defensive lines in Chasiv Yar

Russian forces are trying to infiltrate Ukrainian defensive lines around Chasiv Yar, according to the Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform, citing Anastasia Bobovnikova, spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk. Heated skirmishes are ongoing near Chasiv Yar, where the Russians are searching for weak points in the Ukrainian defenses through minor probing assaults, Bobovnikova reported. The Ukrainian military's objective is to block Russian supply lines.

00:27 Heusgen advocates for eliminating range constraints

Christoph Heusgen, head of the Munich Security Conference, is advocating for U.S. President Joe Biden and Chancellor Olaf Scholz to remove restrictions on the usage of western weapons in Ukraine. This recommendation comes in response to President Zelenskyy's victory proposal for Ukraine. "Zelenskyj's proposals primarily target President Biden and Chancellor Scholz," Heusgen told the German editorial network. "Both can make a significant contribution to implementing Zelenskyj's proposal by removing range constraints and supplying effective weapons. Biden's Berlin visit on Friday would be an ideal occasion for such an announcement."

23:21 U.S. imposes sanctions on Russian and Chinese entities developing Garpiya drones

The U.S. Department of the Treasury will impose penalties on a Russian-Chinese business network involved in the design and manufacture of long-range drones. Known as Garpiya drones, these weapons are being used by Russia in the Ukraine war. The drones are manufactured in Russia, while Chinese corporations supply components and technology. The U.S. sanctions will target three corporations and an individual.

22:20 Zelenskyy estimates up to 10,000 North Korean soldiers may aid Russia's forces

Based on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's accounts, up to 10,000 North Korean soldiers may soon be collaborating with Russia against Ukraine. Zelenskyy, speaking during his visit to Brussels, claimed that these soldiers are currently being prepared for deployment. If this occurs, he warned, it would bring "the first step towards a global conflict." Zelenskyy did not offer further information on the origin of this information. US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell had previously expressed concerns in South Korea over North Korea's expanding involvement in Russia's battle against Ukraine, including the provision of weapons and ammunition, as well as the reported deployment of North Korean soldiers. According to Ukrainian media, six North Korean soldiers were reportedly killed in a Ukrainian rocket strike in the Donetsk region in early October.

21:54 Manfred Weber: "We shield ourselves from war by aiding Ukraine"Manfred Weber, leading the European Parliament's EVP parliamentary group, advocates for further backing for Ukraine. "I want more. It's feasible. Europe is vast, financially and economically robust, we can manage. We ought to grasp: this investment fortifies our security. We ward off war by supporting Ukraine," Weber expresses in an interview with Phoenix, at the EU summit in Brussels. Although extreme factions exist in Europe, the majority of European citizens stand with Ukraine. Nevertheless, there are heated debates and uncertainties at the national level. "Even Berlin must clearly state that Ukraine should now earn NATO membership perspectives," Weber urges.

21:38 Defense ministers to discuss plan to boost NATO standardsThe defense ministers of NATO nations will deliberate at their autumn assembly on Friday, focusing on enhancing the alliance's deterrence and defense capabilities expansion. One key topic involves an initiative to standardize weapons and ammunition for better cohesion. "Standards are the cornerstone of our unity in combat," highlights NATO's new Secretary General Mark Rutte, prior to the meetings. Improved compliance can also lower defense goods procurement costs. Issues within the German-Dutch corps, pointing towards standardization deficiencies within the alliance, are presented as an example. In this coalition, Dutch 155-mm standard shells are not compatible with German howitzers, and vice versa.

21:18 Trump: Zelensky should have averted the warUS presidential nominee Donald Trump brands Ukrainian President Zelensky partly liable for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "He shouldn't have permitted this conflict," the Republican says in a lengthy podcast with YouTuber Patrick Bet-David. In the conversation, Trump additionally questions US aid to Ukraine confronting Russia. "I think Zelensky is one of the best dealmakers I've ever observed. Each time he arrives, we offer him 100 billion dollars. Who else has ever received that much cash?"

20:50 Ukraine appeals to the world for mine clearance assistanceUkrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal seeks assistance from delegates of approximately 50 countries at a gathering in Switzerland for mine clearance aid. "This is a truly monumental endeavor," he states in Lausanne. "I urge the whole civilized world to strengthen its endorsement of Ukraine in mine clearance." Explosives now prevail in as much as a quarter of Ukraine. The World Bank estimates the cost of removal at $34.6 billion. Since the outbreak of the war, Ukraine has apparently cleared 35,000 square kilometers, matching the size of Baden-Württemberg. According to the UN, 399 civilians have been killed by mines.

20:21 Zelensky Denies Nuclear Weapon SuggestionsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refutes media reports suggesting he suggested a potential nuclear rearmament of his country during his EU summit appearance. "We have never considered nuclear weapon construction planning," the President clarifies. Instead, he referred to the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, where Ukraine relinquished its nuclear weapons in exchange for security assurances, including from Russia. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has invalidated these obligations through his actions, rendering NATO membership the sole option for Ukraine.

19:48 Rutte: NATO Will Do All for Ukraine's PreservationNew NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte guarantees Ukraine that the alliance will draw Ukraine closer to its ranks. Rutte emphasized this during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at NATO headquarters in Brussels: "Ukraine will become a NATO member, and until that happens, we will do everything to sustain Ukraine." Zelensky reaffirms his country's aspirations to join the transatlantic alliance as soon as possible. Afterward, Rutte and Zelensky participate in a NATO-Ukraine Council working dinner, involving defense ministers of the 32 member nations.

