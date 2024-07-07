Désirée Nosbusch - That's why she doesn't mourn her Bond Girl role

## Desiree Nosbusch: A Close Call with Being a Bond Girl and Fulfilling Her Dream as a Director

Recently, Desiree Nosbusch (59) presented her first feature film as a director, "Poison - A Love Story," at the Munich Film Festival. The drama, featuring Tim Roth (63), is set to hit cinemas on January 30, 2025. In an interview with "Bild am Sonntag," the Luxembourgish actress and host looked back on her long career in the spotlight and spoke about nearly becoming a Bond Girl.

Desiree Nosbusch: Almost a Bond Girl?

She came close to landing the world-renowned role alongside the then 007 actor Pierce Brosnan (71). For Nosbusch, it no longer seemed like a problem, as she revealed in her conversation with "Bild am Sonntag": "If I had really played that role as Bond Girl back then, what would I be today? An ex-Bond Girl? Would that have helped on my business card?" Another missed opportunity, working for MTV as a VJ, did not seem to bother her. She would have likely experienced "a really cool phase, probably married a rockstar and lived in Nashville. But what then?"

Instead, Nosbusch is now living her dream as a director: "The decades in front of the camera were a collection, a learning process for me. Now I have finally dared to realize my own vision of a story as a director." Already at the age of twelve, she worked for the radio. She moderated, filmed, and produced shows. However, she was not always content with her career. "Between the ages of thirty and almost fifty, I tried to be something I wasn't," she recalled in the interview. She did not receive the desired roles, fought with herself, and felt constant unrest and dissatisfaction. She took too long to accept herself and has now achieved everything she wanted.

"My heart bleeds daily when I'm not with my children"

The film "Poison - A Love Story" deals with the theme of death and how parents can cope with the loss of their child. "Since I can remember, the themes of loss and death have always fascinated me, scared me - and me as a mother, it feels completely different," Nosbusch explained. And as a mother, she experiences fear in a whole new way: "If I had known how much fear one has for their children, I might never have dared to become a mother. But I have to let them go, and my heart bleeds daily when I'm not with my children."

Since 2018, Desiree Nosbusch has been married to cinematographer Tom Bierbaumer (55). Her daughter Luka (26) and her son Noah-Lennon (29) come from a previous marriage to the Austrian film composer Harald Kloser (67).

