Crown Prince Frederik and Mary of Denmark - That's why no coronation is planned

As soon as Queen Margrethe II of Denmark (83) abdicates on January 14 after 52 years, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark (55) and his wife Mary of Denmark (51) will ascend the throne. However, there are no plans for a lavish coronation ceremony, as was the case with the British King Charles III (75) last year, as reported by "Royal Central".

This is because the Danes have not officially crowned a king since the introduction of the constitution in 1849. Instead, the Danish royals keep their change of throne simple and straightforward and only hold a proclamation ceremony. They are also sticking to this tradition for Frederik and Mary.

Proclamation and balcony appearance

On January 14, a meeting of the Council of State will take place at Christiansborg Palace. Margrethe will then sign a declaration of abdication in the presence of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (46). Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary and her son Prince Christian (18) will also be present.

The Prime Minister and Crown Prince Frederik will then step out onto the balcony of Christiansborg Palace, where Frederiksen will proclaim the new king. Hundreds of spectators are expected to witness this historic moment. Frederik will then probably proclaim his official motto. The Danish royal court has not yet revealed any specific details about the proclamation ceremony.

New titles for the Danish royals

It has been known since January 3 what titles Frederik, Mary and Christian will then bear. "The royal couple will henceforth bear the title King and Queen of Denmark," the court announced. The Danish royal palace also announced the new title of the first-born of the future royal couple, previously known as Prince Christian: "His Royal Highness Prince Christian will become heir to the throne and will henceforth bear the title His Royal Highness Crown Prince Christian."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de