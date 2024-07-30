- That's why it's a symbol of sustainable fashion.

Hilary Swank (50) is synonymous with a two-time Oscar winner and successful actress who has made it big in Hollywood. On July 30, 2024, the "Million Dollar Baby" will celebrate her 50th birthday. Less known is that the actress and film producer has been tirelessly working for eight years to make the fashion industry more sustainable.

In 2016, Hilary Swank launched her fashion brand "Mission Statement". With her label, she combines her passions for fashion, fitness, and activist engagement. You won't find high fashion at Swank's fashion approach - she calls her fashion "luxe leisure": high-quality, multifunctional clothing suitable for both sports activities and daily life.

The brand places a strong emphasis on sustainability combined with high quality. Swank consistently emphasizes that she wants to design clothing that women can wear in the gym, at work, and social events. The philosophy behind Mission Statement is to empower women to feel strong and confident in any situation.

Sustainable, Luxurious Athleisure Wear

In 2018, she explained her approach to a journalist at a fashion conference in Lisbon: "I wanted to design something luxurious that adapts to the body and our life. I call it 'luxe leisure'." So, buying Hilary Swank's fashion means investing in luxurious athleisure wear - sportswear that looks great in leisure, at work, or other everyday areas outside the gym.

For Swank, working as a fashion designer is not unlike working in film: "In television, you start with an idea and need someone to write the script and people to execute it - you can apply that to the fashion industry," she told the "Welt" fashion magazine "Iconist".

Her Fashion Mission

On her brand's website, Swank explains her mission with "Mission Statement": she wants to encourage people to find and cultivate their true and authentic selves. She wishes for everyone to do whatever it takes to pursue their dreams. "Throughout my career, so many people have come up to me and said that my humble beginnings and living in our car with my mother to pursue my dream in California inspired them to never give up on their dreams."

Lastly, the actress and film producer announced on Instagram in February that her label had been bought by Eco Fashion Corp. "This partnership will enable us to advance the ethos of 'Mission Statement' far beyond what I could have ever imagined." Marci Zaroff, the founder of Eco Fashion, shares her passion and has built a powerhouse of sustainable infrastructure and conscious clothing sourcing. "I hope this partnership contributes to the global efforts to change the mindset of how we design, source, and produce high-quality fashion."

She dedicated herself to her mission eight years ago to design stylish, functional sustainable clothing. "I believe in wearing my values on my sleeve and wanted to build a brand that represents that," reflects Hilary Swank. Thus, "Mission Statement" was born.

Hilary Swank: Her Hollywood Milestones

Swank was born in 1974 in Lincoln, Nebraska, USA. Her mother worked as a secretary and dancer, while her father was a sergeant in the Air National Guard and later a sales representative. Her last name, of German origin, was originally Schwenk. She rose to fame in 1999 with the independent film "Boys Don't Cry", for which she won a Golden Globe and an Oscar for Best Actress. Five years later, she starred in "Million Dollar Baby" under the direction of Clint Eastwood (94), earning her another Golden Globe and Oscar. She is among the few women to have won multiple Oscars for Best Actress.

In addition to her successful acting career, Hilary Swank also launched her fashion brand "Mission Statement" in 2016, focusing on creating sustainably-made luxury athleisure wear. With this brand, Swank aims to offer women multifunctional clothing suitable for various activities and occasions, encouraging them to feel strong and confident.

Further expanding her mission, Swank partnered with Eco Fashion Corp in 2022, hoping to spread the ethos of sustainable fashion production globally. This partnership would allow Mission Statement to reach more customers and contribute to a shift in the fashion industry's mindset.

Read also: