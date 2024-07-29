- That's why he wanted to be in the Marvel universe.

"Captain America: Brave New World" is set to hit theaters in February 2025. But Harrison Ford (82), the new face of Marvel, has already made an appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con. Anthony Mackie (45), the new Captain America, introduced Ford on stage as "Mr. President". Ford will play the role of former General Thaddeus Ross, now President of the United States, in the fourth film about the shield-bearer. He's stepping into the role vacated by the late William Hurt (1950-2022).

On the Comic-Con stage, Harrison Ford expressed his excitement and pride in joining the Marvel Universe. He's always admired the fantastic actors having fun in the MCU films and wanted a piece of the action. Now that it's finally happening, he finds it "fantastic". He even joked, "Marvelous" is the perfect word to describe his new employer.

Harrison Ford's role in "Captain America 4" isn't just limited to playing the American President. He's also becoming the Hulk. The Comic-Con confirmed that the superstar will portray a red version of the green giant from the Marvel Universe. In the comics, Thaddeus Ross transforms into Red Hulk.

The first trailer for "Captain America: Brave New World" only briefly showed the red Hulk from behind. Whether he's truly an alter ego of Ross remains unclear. But a new clip shown at the Comic-Con revealed the President transforming into Red Hulk. Not only did Harrison Ford make the Hulk in the clip, but he also struck a pose on stage, as seen in videos from the event.

