17:30, RTL: Among Us

- That's what's happening on the soap operas today.

With Cecilia's help, Theo tries to find out if Britta really wants to marry him, until he starts to wonder: Does he even want that? Ute and Susanne are unsatisfied with their collaboration, but they don't admit it to each other. Therefore, Maja has to intervene. Vivien's first big livestream is threatened to fail due to a delayed train. But Vivien can count on Tobias and the Schillerallee.

19:05, RTL: What counts

Deniz risks the IPO by considering a promising sponsor, and Justus bets on Charlie's short fuse. Simone's plan to expand the Steinkamp team is thrown into turmoil when she encounters resistance. Tom is grateful to Imani for her support, but then he discovers that Marvin has lied to him.

19:40, RTL: Good times, bad times

Flo is shocked! Has her accountant betrayed her? She hopes the police can find the culprit in time before they disappear with her money, otherwise it would be the end of her company. Maren unexpectedly receives news of an inheritance. However, this inheritance is tied to a condition that is absolutely not an option for her. Or is it?

