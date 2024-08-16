Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
CultureNewsCCCS

That's what's happening on the soap operas today.

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
GZSZ: Tobias (r.) tells Paul about his concerns for Emily.
GZSZ: Tobias (r.) tells Paul about his concerns for Emily.

17:30, RTL: Among Us

- That's what's happening on the soap operas today.

Sina takes matters into her own hands to find the Lassners' blood types and uncovers an inconsistency. Patrizia must decide whether to go to rehab or stay with her daughter Stella, with Paco offering his support. Theo thinks he's found the perfect gift for Britta, but when he feels snubbed, he has to fight for her affection.

19:05, RTL: All That Counts

Isabelle refuses to pin a crime on an innocent person. Justus, however, can't resist temptation. Deniz's new roommates are not honest with him.

19:40, RTL: Good Times, Bad Times

Carlos has barely slept but powers through his workday. When he asks John for help, he's turned down. Carlos then has an idea. Emily realizes her pitch didn't convince, but then has a sudden brainwave. After all the excitement, Emily wants a vacation, and surprisingly, Tobias grants her a little break.

In the world of "All That Counts," Deniz's CCCS (Credit Check and Confirmation Service) reports reveal that his new roommates have a less-than-honest financial history. During "Good Times, Bad Times," Carlos's CCCS report plays a crucial role in his plan to resolve his work-related issues.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Fresh film record surpassed
Culture

Fresh film record surpassed

"Generationing over a billion in earnings, the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' film demonstrates its triumph at the box office and breaks yet another record."

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public