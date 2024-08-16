17:30, RTL: Among Us

- That's what's happening on the soap operas today.

Sina takes matters into her own hands to find the Lassners' blood types and uncovers an inconsistency. Patrizia must decide whether to go to rehab or stay with her daughter Stella, with Paco offering his support. Theo thinks he's found the perfect gift for Britta, but when he feels snubbed, he has to fight for her affection.

19:05, RTL: All That Counts

Isabelle refuses to pin a crime on an innocent person. Justus, however, can't resist temptation. Deniz's new roommates are not honest with him.

19:40, RTL: Good Times, Bad Times

Carlos has barely slept but powers through his workday. When he asks John for help, he's turned down. Carlos then has an idea. Emily realizes her pitch didn't convince, but then has a sudden brainwave. After all the excitement, Emily wants a vacation, and surprisingly, Tobias grants her a little break.

In the world of "All That Counts," Deniz's CCCS (Credit Check and Confirmation Service) reports reveal that his new roommates have a less-than-honest financial history. During "Good Times, Bad Times," Carlos's CCCS report plays a crucial role in his plan to resolve his work-related issues.

Read also: