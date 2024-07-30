- That's how she disproves the rumors of a breakup.

Vacation with the Kids without Her Husband Gerald (39). Few couple photos, a break from Instagram, and even a solo trip to Europe. Many fans seem to see signs of a separation between Anna Heiser (34) and her Gerald. Now, the "Farmer Wants a Wife" participant has addressed her followers on Instagram with an extensive statement to dispel the rumors.

Heiser met her husband in 2017 on the RTL dating show and moved to Namibia for him. On their sixth wedding anniversary, she shared several photos from the wedding ceremony.

Anna Heiser published an extensive text alongside the throwback photos, addressing the "speculations about an alleged separation" from the "past few days": "Yes, I spent time alone in Europe. Yes, I took a break from Instagram. Yes, the kids and I enjoyed some days at the coast. And yes, we are now also alone in Windhoek."

Anna Heiser debunks the alleged signs of separation

Some observers might have thought they could calculate a marital crisis from these events. But: "Life doesn't always provide spectacular reasons." Then, the German-Polish woman addresses the individual apparent signs of separation and refutes them. A longer Instagram break is nothing new for her, as her "long-time followers" know.

She took the solo trip with her two children because Gerald spent the weekend "with his buddies and his passion, motorcycling." Anna Heiser doesn't want to justify her trip to Europe.

Her conclusion: "So, dear ones, even if we think we know everything about others from their social media snippets, it doesn't mean we understand their whole picture."

"Welcome to the 'darned 7th year', my love!"

For "those who are eagerly awaiting a separation," Anna Heiser has a message. "Even on our 6th wedding anniversary, Gerald and I are still a strong team that sticks together through thick and thin."

Then, she closes with a greeting to her farmer: "Welcome to the 'darned 7th year', my love!", knowing that more rumors will come in the supposedly separation-prone seventh year.

Anna Heiser has been defending herself against hate comments for a while now, especially those she receives for her breaks. In April of this year, she checked into a hotel room without her family. On Instagram, the TV personality was criticized as a bad mother, which she countered with a video.

Despite the speculations about an alleged separation, Anna Heiser clarified to her Instagram followers that her solo trip to Europe was due to her husband Gerald's passion for motorcycling, and her extended Instagram break was nothing out of the ordinary. Anna also emphasized that Gerald and she are still a strong couple, celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary as a united team.

Read also: