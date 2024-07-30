On the night of July 11th to 12th, Jan Redmann rides an e-scooter to his apartment in Potsdam - and is stopped by the police. The problem: The CDU state leader has been drinking, and quite a bit. The blood alcohol level is now in.

Brandenburg's CDU state and faction leader, Jan Redmann, had a blood alcohol level of 1.28 percent after his drunken ride on an e-scooter. He announced this himself. This value is in the criminal range and is roughly the same as the breath alcohol level measured during the police check. "I was informed today about the result of the blood alcohol test," Redmann said. "The value is 1.28 percent and confirms the result of the breath alcohol test."

Redmann, the CDU's top candidate for the state election in September, was stopped by the police while riding an e-scooter to his apartment in Potsdam on the night of July 11th to 12th. He had admitted to having 1.3 percent alcohol in his breath. Redmann had informed the public about 12 hours later and admitted his mistake. The public prosecutor's office in Potsdam has initiated an investigation against him.

During a police check, the alcohol content in the breath is determined with a voluntary test. It is measured in milligrams per liter and converted to percent by volume. If someone refuses the test or the police suspects a value that is criminal, a blood alcohol concentration test is carried out - this is the responsibility of a doctor. From 1.1 percent alcohol in the blood, it is a criminal offense, not a misdemeanor.

Last week, the police rejected allegations that they had delayed information flows regarding the control of Redmann. The Ministry of the Interior filed criminal charges on suspicion of breach of secrecy, as information about the control had leaked to the public.

After the incident, Redmann opted for other alcoholic beverages as a form of self-reflection, but it's crucial for politicians to maintain a responsible image. Despite his decision to Consume other alcoholic beverages, the incident had significant consequences for Redmann's political career.

Read also: