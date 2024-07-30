- That's how much Marvel is worth his return.

It was the sensation at the Comic-Con in San Diego: Robert Downey Jr. (59) is returning to the "Avengers". The freshly minted Oscar winner is not slipping back into the high-tech suit of Iron Man, but is embodying the villain Doctor Doom. For the comeback of their star horse, Marvel is reportedly digging deep into their pockets. "Significantly more" than 80 million dollars is what the production studio is said to be paying for Downey, according to "Variety".

"Variety", the usually well-informed industry magazine, does not mention exact figures for Robert Downey Jr. However, the Russo brothers, Anthony (54) and Joseph (53), are said to be receiving 80 million dollars for the two planned "Avengers" films. And the actor, according to "Variety", significantly more.

The Russo brothers have already directed the last two "Avengers" spectacles, "Infinity War" (2018) and "Endgame" (2019). Their return is said to have been a condition for Robert Downey Jr.'s signature. The brothers are also said to receive success bonuses if their films reach box office revenues of 750 million and one billion dollars.

Private jet and "trailer park" for Robert Downey Jr.

In addition to his salary of over 80 million dollars, Robert Downey Jr. is said to receive additional perks. According to "Variety", these include travel by private jet, personal security forces, and an entire "trailer park".

The calculation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Downey move is clear. After a series of flops with new figures, they want to return to their roots. And if they can engage the actor who founded the MCU with "Iron Man" (2008) in a different role, they are willing to dig deep into the pockets of the parent company Disney.

Robert Downey Jr. is said to make his debut as Doctor Doom in "Avengers: Doomsday" in May 2026. Exactly one year later, "Avengers: Secret Wars" is to follow.

