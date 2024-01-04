"Bares for Rares" - "That's a stupid thing to say": saleswoman gives the retailer a good talking to

"I'm so in awe of these pieces that I don't use them": That's what Inge Jacobshagen says about the fine tea service she wants to sell on"Bares für Rares". The 78-year-old retired teacher from Hanover once received it as a gift from her mother-in-law, but now she wants to put it in good hands: "It has to be a pet," is her wish.

The expertise begins with a bang: "This is from the Service de l'Empereur Napoléon," says Friederike Werner. Horst Lichter is taken aback: "What? That belonged to Napoleon?" asks the presenter. But it was Napoleon III, the expert corrects him, who sat on the throne from 1852 to 1870. The service was made from the finest porcelain around 1860.

"Bares für Rares": the dealers speak French

The seller quotes 1000 euros as the asking price. However, Werner downgrades the price significantly due to the damage: she estimates the value at just 600 euros. "There's nothing you can do," sighs Jacobshagen. She still wants to sell it.

In the dealers' room, the fine French service encourages the dealers to sample the best phrases they know in this language. It is suitable "for a little tête-à-tête", says Susanne Steiger. "C'est juste," replies Julian Schmitz Avila. "Absolument," adds Steve Mandel. Steiger seems to have reached the end of her tether and only knows: "Petit-déjeuner."

Mandel starts the auction with 200 euros, Schmitz-Avila raises it to 250 - and then Susanne Steiger remembers a French word: "Trois-cents", she says, 300 euros. "Not a croissant," says the sales clerk when the saleswoman asks. In response to Mandel's "trois cent cinquante" - 350 euros - David Suppes throws out the only sentence he knows in French: "Rien ne va plus, I'm out." Inge Jacobshagen is less than impressed: "That's a stupid line," replies the saleswoman to the laughter of the other traders.

Steve Mandel gives it another go and offers 450 euros. With a heavy heart, the Hanoverian woman manages to agree to the deal. So she goes home with less than her desired price. "Of course I'm a bit disappointed," admits Inge Jacobshagen afterwards. But she looks on the bright side: "I think it's good money."

