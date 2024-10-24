Skip to content
"That triumph wasn't merely a victory, it was more akin to a spiritual purge."

Unveiling Event for FC Bayern's Reorganization Plan

ENGLISH

SPAIN

"El País": "Barcelona ultimately conquers its harrying nemesis Bayern Munich. (...) The Blaugranas demonstrated unquenchable ferocity and ruthlessness, delivering a performance so remarkable that the Camp Nou came dangerously close to igniting. The stadium shook on an unforgettable night for Barcelona."

"AS": "This Barça is chilling. Flick's squad found catharsis against their most apprehensive rival, Bayern, and beat them 4-1 with Raphinha's outstanding performance. (...) Barça has accomplished something that only a handful of teams have managed: humbling Bayern. In light of the result and the game."

"Sport": "With an ode to football, Barcelona vanquishes its tormentor. Raphinha, the night's standout performer with another hat-trick, Lamine, Casadó, and especially Flick, who has breathed new life into Barcelona's fanbase, were the deciding factors in Barcelonas victory over Bayern at Montjuïc."

"Marca": "Pre-Clásico merriment."

"La Vanguardia": "Following six consecutive defeats against Bayern, Barcelona, with Flick in command, defeated Bayern and secured a significant victory in the Champions League. Raphinha, who scored a hat-trick, served as the spearhead three days before the excursion to the Bernabéu."

"El Mundo": "Raphinha's venomous strikes down Bayern at Montjuïc. Furious pace, the ball clings to his foot, and he contemplates miles ahead where to place the ball without raising his head."

"Mundo Deportivo": "A Barcelona team that can be proud of delivered an unforgettable night at Montjuïc. Vivid entertainment, goals, emotions, and the promise of European greatness from a squad with a promising future. Hat-trick from Raphinha and a goal from Lewandowski, who chose not to celebrate. The exuberant audience at Montjuïc did it for him."

ENGLAND

"The Sun": "HARRY PAIN - Harry Kane scores an astonishing goal, but a former Premier League star silences Bayern Munich with a hat-trick for Barcelona."

"The Guardian": "That wasn't just a win, it was an exorcism."

AUSTRIA

"Krone": "Barcelona dismantles Bayern."

SWITZERLAND

"Blick": "Three goals in Munich's mortifying defeat. Raphinha single-handedly eliminates the Bayern. A defensively disastrous FC Bayern has received a crushing football lesson from Hansi Flick and Robert Lewandowski in their most painful reunion."

"Tages-Anzeiger": "Barça upsets Bayern."

FRANCE

"L'Equipe": "The last time FC Barcelona beat Bayern Munich 3-0 in May 2015, the goalscorers were Messi (brace) and Neymar, while the midfield was still centered around the legendary trio Busquets-Xavi-Iniesta. It was truly a different era."

USA

"ESPN": "Raphinha, wearing the captain's armband on this night, ensured that the phantoms of Bayern's past would not resurface."

FC Barcelona not only defeated their long-time rival Bayern Munich, but also humiliated them with a 4-1 scoreline, as Raphinha delivered an outstanding performance.

The victory over Bayern Munich marked a significant turning point for FC Barcelona, as they conquered their nemesis and demonstrated their strength and resilience on the field.

