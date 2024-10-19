'ThanksgivingGrandma' and the adolescent she unintentionally messaged manage to bypass breast cancer and uphold their yearly dinner tradition

Wanda Dench is undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer, as she mentioned in a statement shared by Jamal Hinton, the individual she mistakenly texted eight years ago during his high school days.

The serendipitous duo has celebrated Thanksgiving together every year since 2016, when Dench mistakenly believed she was texting one of her six grandkids but actually reached Hinton while he was in class.

Annual Thanksgiving Gatherings

Hinton responded to Dench's text, questioning her identity, assuming his own grandmother had changed her phone number. To confirm, he asked for a photo, only to find an image of Dench on his screen. Amused, he inquired if he could still help himself to a plate of Thanksgiving fare.

Dench graciously agreed, replying, “Of course! That’s what grandmas do..."

Hinton was taken aback by her generosity and shared their exchange on social media, where it quickly gained traction.

Since then, the two have forged a close friendship, celebrating Thanksgiving together each year, regardless of the circumstances. Tragically, Dench's husband, Lonnie, passed away due to Covid-19 complications in April 2020. Nevertheless, Hinton has remained steadfast in his support of her.

This year, these unlikely friends face a unique challenge.

An Unanticipated Health Scare

On October 16, Hinton shared a post from Dench on his X and Instagram accounts, detailing her ongoing struggle with breast cancer.

Reflecting on their initial encounter and how it has transformed their lives positively, Dench revealed that a CT scan taken to examine her lungs, following a bout with bronchitis, revealed a tumor in her breast. Subsequent mammograms and diagnostic tests confirmed her breast cancer diagnosis.

Dench was taken aback by the diagnosis, as breast cancer does not run in her family, and all her previous mammograms had yielded negative results. However, she has since met numerous "wonderful people" during her treatment and encourages everyone to attend regular checkups and live their lives to the fullest.

“Even though you may be older, we still have a life to live,” she emphasized in her post. “Continue getting your checkups, and continue to live YOUR life!”

Despite her ongoing treatment, Dench's Thanksgiving celebration plans with Hinton remain unchanged. They plan to meet for the holiday next month, carrying forward the tradition started with an accidental text message and blossoming into a genuine bond in real life.

Hinton expressed his continued support for Dench after learning about her breast cancer diagnosis, stating on social media, "Us two are still a team."

During their annual Thanksgiving gathering, Dench expressed her gratitude for Hinton's support, saying, "His friendship has been a bright spot in my darkest times."

