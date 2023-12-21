Christmas - Thanks to the police: Reul visits police stations on Christmas Eve

Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) wants to visit several police stations on Christmas Eve and thank the officers who work over Christmas. "I very much hope that things remain calm not only there, but everywhere in the state," said Reul in a Christmas letter on the NRW police intranet. The text is available to Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

"The year 2023 was again anything but easy," writes Reul: "Many people are currently experiencing the world as a place of permanent crisis: corona, the Ukraine war, the energy crisis, inflation, recession, the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel." Among other things, NRW was moved by the eviction in Lützerath, clan raids, "several foiled extremist attack plans" and over 160 pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

"The Blue Light family also had to endure a major, very personal blow in 2023: the attack on the emergency services in Ratingen, some of whom suffered life-threatening injuries. Even if it does not undo the crime, I am pleased with the court's guilty verdict with a life sentence," said Reul in his intranet entry.

The minister praised the police: "They are the ones who bring order to the chaos, who help in times of need. You are there for the people and protect lives and property. People rely on you to come when things get dicey." This is particularly important in times of crisis.

"I can't promise you that 2024 will be any easier," said Reul, addressing the police officers: "In view of the European Championships alone, we are facing an exciting and stressful time in the summer months."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de