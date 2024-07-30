- Thanks to Schröder, German basketball players in the quarterfinals

The German basketball team has prematurely secured a spot in the Olympic quarterfinals. The reigning world champions defeated Brazil 86:73 (40:40) on Tuesday evening in Lille, earning their second win in two games. They had previously kicked off the tournament with a clear 97:77 victory over Japan.

Captain Dennis Schröder was the top scorer against the Brazilians, who suffered their second defeat, with 20 points. In the final group game on Friday against hosts France, they will now vie for the group victory and a favorable starting position for the knockout round in Paris. As the top seed, they would likely avoid top favorite USA in the quarterfinals.

The French team had previously struggled to beat Japan 94:90 in overtime. With the second victory, the team led by basketball prodigy Victor Wembanyama has also secured its ticket to Paris.

Against the Brazilians, the German team started strongly in the presence of tennis legend and basketball fan Boris Becker, building on their concentrated performance in the clear opening win against Japan. Led by Manila hero Andreas Obst, the world champions took an early 12-point lead (22:10) in the first quarter. Munich's Double winner Obst hit three three-pointers in the first ten minutes, establishing a comfortable lead.

However, technical issues at the scoring table caused a lengthy delay at the start of the second quarter, disrupting the German team's rhythm. Schröder and co. made uncharacteristic mistakes, and their offense fell apart. Coach Henrik Rödl tried to steer his team back on course with two timeouts in quick succession, but the momentum of the first quarter was lost. Schröder hit three crucial three-pointers, limiting the damage to a 40:40 tie at halftime.

The German team stepped up their game in the second half, particularly on defense, and Isaac Bonga scored important points with a dunk. Going into the final quarter, Germany led 60:51.

While the South Americans didn't give up, Germany managed to secure their second win and progress to the next round. Schröder and co. have thus achieved their first milestone in their medal quest. However, they will need to improve further against France and particularly in the knockout games in Paris if they are to add a third consecutive medal, following bronze at the 2022 European Championships and gold at last year's World Cup.

The Brazilian team will face France in their final group game, aiming to bounce back from their losses. Previously, France had a hard-fought victory over Japan, securing their spot in Paris for the Olympics as well.

In the quest for a third consecutive medal, the German team, having secured a spot in the Olympic quarterfinals, will need to show improvements, particularly in their performances in Paris.

