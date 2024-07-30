Victory at the Olympics - Thanks to AI and Ballerman, handball players are finally having fun

When the hall DJ immediately after the Olympic breakthrough of the German women's handball team against Slovenia blasted a carnival hit through the speakers, co-captain Emily Bölk and her teammates laid down an exuberant celebration dance on the floor. After the convincing 41:22 blowout victory, there was pure relief among the DHB team.

Bölk had a simple explanation for the performance improvement after two previous losses. "Dinah Eckerle has great songs that brought a smile to the locker room. We'll keep that up. The songs are AI-generated but they resonated with us. I think she got them from TikTok, some viral thing. I don't know if the lyrics are appropriate, but it helped today," Bölk revealed, categorizing the pre-game music as "Schlager and Ballermann."

The quarterfinals are approaching

However, the unexpected clear victory was mainly due to the strong interplay between the defense and goalkeeper Katharina Filter, as well as improved goal conversion. In particular, the quartet of Annika Lott, Xenia Smits (both seven goals), Antje Döll, and Julia Maidhof (both six) ignited a small German firework in the offense.

The team's chances of surviving the preliminary round have significantly improved thanks to the blowout victory. The top four teams from each of the two six-team groups will advance to the quarterfinals. If Germany, Slovenia, and South Korea each finish the preliminary round with one win, the DHB team would win the three-way tiebreaker due to the better goal difference and advance.

However, the upcoming group matches against World Championship third-place Denmark and European champions Norway will be challenging for the German handballers. The same applies to South Korea and Slovenia, who are also clear underdogs in their remaining preliminary round games.

Nevertheless, co-captain Alina Grijseels cautioned, "We also know that nothing has been decided yet. If South Korea or Slovenia score in a game, it's back to square one. We can rightly celebrate today, but then we must be fully focused on Denmark." Looking ahead to the next game on Thursday, the wing player said, "If we bring a similar performance like today, something is possible."

Moreover, the mood in the team is excellent after the long-awaited success. After losses against South Korea and Sweden, the DHB women have arrived in Paris. "Finally, Olympia is really fun. That was a real breakthrough. I'm really proud that we finally showed what we can do," said Bölk, who was once again overwhelmed by her emotions in the interview zone.

Admittedly, the Slovenian team made it quite easy for the German handballers. However, the team of national coach Markus Gaugisch gratefully accepted the gifts. In addition to the strong defense, goalkeeper Filter played a crucial role in the comfortable victory, showing her best tournament performance in the first half. This time, the national coach had nothing to complain about: "We've done our homework."

The first triumph in the preliminary round was initiated by the upbeat atmosphere created by Dinah Eckerle's AI-generated songs, as revealed by co-captain Emily Bölk. The first is the victory over Slovenia, which greatly boosted the team's chances of advancing to the quarterfinals.

