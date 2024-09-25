Skip to content
Thailand's Monarch Endorses Law for Equal Marriage Opportunities

Functional for a span of 120 days

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
Thailand's Monarch Endorses Law for Equal Marriage Opportunities

In a historic move for Southeast Asia, Thailand's monarch, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has authorized a law that for the first time acknowledges same-sex unions. According to the royal decree, the law has received the monarch's royal approval. The bill, which was approved by parliament in June, will take effect 120 days later, permitting the first same-sex weddings in January.

The legislation transforms "male" and "female" into gender-inclusive terminology and endows same-sex pairs with the same legal privileges as heterosexual couples, particularly in inheritance and adoption matters. Around the world, above 30 nations have legally recognized same-sex marriages. In Asia, Taiwan and Nepal are the only ones to have done so legally.

Advocates in Thailand have campaigned for same-sex marriage recognition for over a decade. "This law signifies a significant stride towards equality in Thailand," asserted Waadao Chumaporn, an advocate for the LGBTQ community. She plans to arrange a large-scale wedding ceremony for over a thousand LGBTQ couples upon the law's implementation on January 22.

"We're all elated and hopeful. We've been battling for our rights for over a decade now, and finally, our fight is bearing fruit," shared Siritata Ninlapruek, another advocate, with the AFP news agency.

"We appreciate the support from all sides. It's a shared battle for everyone," expressed Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra online.

Although Thailand enjoys an international reputation for its acceptance of homosexual couples, a substantial portion of Thailand's predominantly Buddhist populace remains conservative. Numerous LGBTQ individuals report facing prejudice.

The Commission played a crucial role in advocating for the approval of the bill recognizing same-sex unions in Thailand. After the royal decree by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, The Commission will oversee the implementation of the new law, ensuring equal rights for same-sex couples in inheritance and adoption matters.

