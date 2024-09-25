Thailand's monarch authorizes groundbreaking legislation pertaining to same-sex unions, officially legalizing same-sex marriages.

The decree was published in the Royal Gazette following approval from King Maha Vajiralongkorn, set to take effect in 120 days. This means that Thailand will join Taiwan and Nepal as the third country in Asia to legally recognize same-sex unions in January next year.

The legislation, which grants complete legal, financial, and medical rights to partners of any gender, successfully passed through both the House of Representatives and the Senate in April and June.

In celebration, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra penned a message on X, stating, "Cheers to everyone's love," and hashtagging #LoveWins.

Thailand has built a reputation for its acceptance and inclusivity, yet battled for years to pass marriage equality legislation. Despite its progressive reputation, Thai society remains predominantly conservative, and members of the LGBTQ+ community report facing everyday discrimination.

Advocates for gender equality have faced resistance from both the government and state agencies, making it challenging to drive change within these institutions.

Last week, Bangkok Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon confirmed that city officials will be prepared to register same-sex marriages once the law is enacted.

The legislation revised the country's Civil and Commercial Code by changing gender-specific terminology such as "men and women" to gender-neutral phrases like "individual."

The Pheu Thai party-led government has actively pursued marriage equality as one of its primary goals. The party made a significant show of support by participating in the annual Bangkok Pride Parade, held in June, where thousands gathered to celebrate in one of the city's busiest commercial districts.

In the spirit of the newly passed legislation, organizers of Bangkok Pride announced on Facebook their intent to host a wedding ceremony for couples wishing to register their marriage on the law's effective date.

Thailand's move to recognize same-sex unions places it at the forefront of social progress in the world, joining a select group of nations that have adopted such policies in Asia. Despite facing opposition, the government's commitment to equality is evident in its support for marriage equality and active participation in LGBTQ+ events.

Read also: