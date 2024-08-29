Thailand finds Spanish individual guilty of homicide using promissory notes

A Spanish celebrity child is serving a life sentence in Thailand for murder. Daniel Sancho, whose parents are famed actors Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo, was ordered to pay 4 million baht (equivalent to 105,000 euros) in compensation to the family of the deceased, a Colombian plastic surgeon, according to RTVE, a Spanish state-owned TV station, and other Spanish media outlets. The media outlets were present at the trial held on the island of Koh Samui due to Spain's significant interest in the case.

The arrest and conviction of the 30-year-old chef and influencer sparked a frenzy in Thailand, Colombia, and especially Spain. The sensitivity of the case stemmed from the fact that Sancho's parents are renowned Spanish actors.

Dismembered body scattered in the sea

Following his initial death sentence by the provincial court on Koh Samui, Sancho's sentence was commuted to life imprisonment due to his cooperation with the authorities, as revealed by Paisan Sangthep, deputy commander of the Surat Thani provincial police. The incident occurred in August 2023 while Sancho and the Colombian were vacationing on the Thai island of Koh Pha-ngan.

During the trial on the island of Samui, Sancho testified that he and the victim had a dispute, leading to a physical altercation. The man, allegedly, attempted to sexually assault Sancho, who claimed that the man succumbed to his injuries after hitting his head on a bathtub during the struggle.

Sancho confessed to dismembering the body and scattering its remains on land and in the sea. He has the option to file an appeal with the appellate court and, if necessary, submit it to the Supreme Court of Thailand.

The European Union expressed concern over the situation due to the high profile of the Spanish celebrity involved. The Colombian authorities also showed interest in the case given the nationality of the deceased.

Read also: