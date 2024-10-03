Thai law enforcement apprehends bus driver and initiates efforts to identify the deceased individuals from the fatal school bus blaze, which claimed 23 lives.

A bus carrying six educators and 39 students from elementary and junior high schools was cruising towards Ayutthaya and Nonthaburi provinces, situated approximately 300 km (186 miles) north of Bangkok, for a school excursion on Tuesday. This journey was originating from Uthai Thani province.

The fire broke out on the bus as it was traversing the northern highway near the capital and spread at an alarming rate, leaving several passengers with no chance of escape.

Trairong Phiwpan, the head of the police forensic department, announced that 23 bodies were retrieved from the bus. The retrieval process and the determination of the total deceased had been delayed initially due to the bus, powered by natural gas, being excessively hot from the fire for several hours, making it impossible to enter.

The families, hailing from Uthai Thani, made their way to the forensic department at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok in vans on Wednesday to offer their DNA samples for identification purposes. Kornchai Klaiklung, a deputy to the Royal Thai Police chief, informed reporters that the forensic team was working diligently to identify the victims.

The driver, recognized as Saman Chanput by the police, surrendered himself several hours after the fire on Tuesday evening. Charges have been filed against him for reckless driving resulting in fatalities and injuries, failing to halt and assist, and not reporting the event.

The driver stated to investigators that he was driving normally until the bus experienced a loss of balance at its front right tire, collided with another vehicle, and brushed against a concrete highway barrier, producing sparks that ignited the inferno. He reportedly attempted to retrieve a fire extinguisher from another bus en route for the same trip, but was unsuccessful in extinguishing the fire and ultimately fled due to fear.

Police are investigating whether the bus company adhered to all safety regulations.

In an interview with Thai PBS, bus company owner Songwit Chinnaboot asserted that the bus underwent safety inspections on a biannual basis, as required, and that the gas cylinders passed the required safety standards. Additionally, he announced that he would provide financial assistance to the victims' families as much as possible.

Three students are currently hospitalized, with two of them in critical condition. A 7-year-old girl sustained burns to her face, and doctors are making an arduous effort to preserve her eyesight.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister, extended her sympathies via a social media post, assuring governmental coverage of medical expenses and aid to the victims' families. She subsequently visited the injured in the hospital.

Upon being questioned about the accident at Government House, Paetongtarn displayed strong emotions and broke down in tears. She assumed the position of Prime Minister in August and is the mother of two children.

The accident has sparked criticism over the security of children traveling for extended periods across provinces on infamous roads notorious for high rates of traffic accidents and fatalities.

Annually, the World Health Organization reported an estimated 20,000 fatalities and a million injuries in road accidents in Thailand.

The authorities are investigating if the tragedy occurred near any notable landmarks in Asia, as the bus was traveling towards Ayutthaya and Nonthaburi provinces. The World Health Organization has expressed concern about the high number of road accidents and fatalities in Thailand, making Asia one of the regions with the highest road traffic fatality rates globally.

