Whirlwind - Texas prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl

Before reaching the coast of the US state of Texas, Atlantic Storm "Beryl" regained hurricane strength once again. The US National Hurricane Center NHC categorized it as a Category 1 hurricane after "Beryl" had wind speeds of around 120 kilometers per hour on Sunday evening (local time).

It is expected that the storm will continue to gain strength before making landfall, according to the agency. The storm center is currently in the Gulf of Mexico about 150 kilometers east of the Texas port city of Corpus Christi and is expected to make landfall between Corpus Christi and Galveston in the early morning hours (local time) on Monday.

The outskirts are making themselves felt with heavy rain, strong winds, and stormy seas, as local media reported. In parts of the state, the NHC expects flooding and flooding. For the upper part of the Texas coast and the metropolitan area of Houston, authorities warned of possible tornados.

Strong rain and wind are also expected in the northeastern part of Mexico.

Texas is preparing

In the threatened areas along the Texas coast, some residents and shopkeepers have reportedly boarded up their windows with plywood. However, many people did not follow the call of the authorities to take shelter. Vice Governor Dan Patrick declared a state of emergency in 121 counties. In Refugio County, where about 7000 people live, an evacuation order was issued. "Beryl" is expected to move north-eastward and pass over East Texas and Arkansas according to the forecasts by late Monday and Tuesday.

"Beryl" has been keeping people on edge for more than a week since it formed in the Atlantic at the end of June. In the southeastern Caribbean, it reached the highest hurricane strength, Category 5, which is sustained winds of more than 252 kilometers per hour. It passed over several islands in the Lesser Antilles, made landfall on the eastern coast of the Mexican Yucatan Peninsula, and then continued through the Gulf of Mexico.

Damage in Mexico and devastation in the Caribbean

"Beryl" uprooted trees and threw street signs around. In widely visited tourist regions between Tulum and Cancun, the power went out.

At least eleven people have died in the Caribbean, including three in Venezuela. The governments of Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines reported that more than 90% of the houses were damaged or destroyed. Jamaica also experienced extensive damage and widespread power outages in some areas.

Climate change fuels strong storms like "Beryl"

Never before in the Atlantic hurricane season, which begins in June and lasts for half a year, has such a powerful storm struck so early. Warmer ocean water due to climate change makes strong cyclones more likely.

