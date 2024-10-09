Testimony: Pelicot proposed his spouse for yard maintenance

Fresh disturbing details are surfacing in the Avignon sexual assault trial. A testimony was given in court by a witness, referring to the primary accused, Dominique Pelicot, proposing him his then-spouse Gisele Pelicot, in return for landscaping work. This offer was declined by the witness, as Pelicot informed him that he medicated his wife with sedatives. According to 42-year-old Jerome B., he expressed his disapproval to Pelicot saying, "This is rape, and I won't stand for it."

Dominique Pelicot, former husband to Gisele Pelicot, admitted to drugging and raping his wife repeatedly between 2011 and 2020. During this period, at least 92 other men were involved, all of whom Pelicot contacted through online forums.

These heinous acts came to light when Pelicot was pursued by the justice system in another matter. During this investigation, approximately 4,000 photographs and videos of Gisele Pelicot, evidently unconscious, were discovered. Out of these, 50 individuals were identified, and now stand trial alongside the main accused. They are facing a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years.

