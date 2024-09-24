Testimony-giver Caroline Ellison, whose evidence contributed to the conviction of Sam Bankman-Fried, now awaits her own sentencing proceedings.

FTX was a well-known, celebrity-endorsed business allowing individuals to buy and sell digital assets.

Its downfall occurred in November 2022, as customers opted to withdraw their funds rapidly, fueled by allegations about FTX's questionable connections to its founder's crypto firm, Alameda Research.

Following FTX's collapse, Ellison, then in charge of Alameda, admitted to seven federal counts of fraud and conspiracy. She turned against Sam Bankman-Fried, both FTX and Alameda's founder, who was accused of leading a scheme to trick investors and misappropriate $8 billion from FTX user funds.

Denying any wrongdoing, Bankman-Fried was found guilty and faced a 25-year sentence, later filing an appeal last week.

Ellison's testimony during Bankman-Fried's trial last autumn proved crucial.

In a recent submission to Judge Lewis Kaplan, prosecutors praised Ellison's sincerity and substantial support to the investigation—a factor crucial to minimize her potential prison time despite facing similar charges as Bankman-Fried.

From the beginning, Ellison acted as the prosecution's main witness, working closely with Bankman-Fried and providing a regular update on their shared business and tumultuous personal relationship. Her testimony in a trial emphasizing technical, intricate topics like digital assets and decentralized finance added an emotional and relatable angle.

Over three days on the stand, Ellison – aged 29 – repeatedly clarified that throughout her tenure at Alameda, she looked up to Bankman-Fried for guidance. Responding to various queries about assigned tasks, both legal or illegal, she commonly answered “Bankman-Fried was responsible.”

However, some critics, including Bankman-Fried's defense lawyers, pointed out that Ellison was undeniably influential in her role, but she wasn't truly acting as a whistleblower.

As per Dennis Kelleher, president of the Better Markets nonprofit organization, Ellison undoubtedly deserved leniency. Yet, he emphasized that she had the power to put an end to the fraud long before excessive losses, defrauded investors, and swindled customers resulted.

Post-FTX's collapse, customer accounts were frozen. Surprisingly, bankruptcy administrators reported recovering enough assets to fully reimburse most of FTX's creditors, even with interest, thanks to a remarkable increase in crypto assets' value.

Although sentencing lies within Judge Kaplan's discretion, legal professionals predict that Ellison won't serve any time in prison.

In the Southern District of New York, where the case was brought to court, “the vast majority of white-collar informants end up without jail time,” identified Jordan Estes, now a Kramer Levin partner, formerly a federal prosecutor. This trend is more pronounced when the individual's criminal history is otherwise clean.

Josh Naftalis, also a former federal prosecutor, noted that “an essential consideration during Ellison's sentencing will be whether the magnitude of the fraud—billions in losses—warrants a prison term.” Naftalis, now a white-collar defense attorney at Pallas' New York office, clarified that the prosecutors' terming her cooperation as “remarkable” indirectly suggested a prison term was unlikely.

The legal proceedings against other FTX executives continue.

Ryan Salame, an ex-FTX executive, was sentenced over seven years in prison once he pleaded guilty to a campaign finance violation and conducting an unlicensed money transmission business. Two other former executives, Nishad Singh and Gary Wang, who accepted plea deals and testified against Bankman-Fried, are scheduled for sentencing this autumn.

