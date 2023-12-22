Taxes - Test drive: With tractors from Lüttow-Valluhn to Wittenburg

Several farmers demonstrated with tractors near Lüttow-Valluhn in the Ludwigslust-Parchim district on Thursday. They had gathered there for an unregistered demonstration, according to the police. Originally, they wanted to drive with just under a dozen tractors via Zarrentin and Wittenburg to Boizenburg. However, according to the police, they ended the action prematurely in Wittenburg. There were no disturbances.

PM

