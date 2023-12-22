Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspolicetaxsteerdemonstrationsagrariandistrict of ludwigslust-parchimwittenburgtractorsubsidiesmecklenburg-vorpommern

Test drive: With tractors from Lüttow-Valluhn to Wittenburg

Several farmers demonstrated with tractors near Lüttow-Valluhn in the Ludwigslust-Parchim district on Thursday. They had gathered there for an unregistered demonstration, according to the police. Originally, they wanted to drive with just under a dozen tractors via Zarrentin and Wittenburg to...

 and  James Williams
1 min read
A protest sign on a tractor. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A protest sign on a tractor. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Taxes - Test drive: With tractors from Lüttow-Valluhn to Wittenburg

Several farmers demonstrated with tractors near Lüttow-Valluhn in the Ludwigslust-Parchim district on Thursday. They had gathered there for an unregistered demonstration, according to the police. Originally, they wanted to drive with just under a dozen tractors via Zarrentin and Wittenburg to Boizenburg. However, according to the police, they ended the action prematurely in Wittenburg. There were no disturbances.

PM

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
Tracks are laid in the ballast bed at a station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Cable theft: Frankfurt-Mannheim route affected

Due to the theft of copper cables, long-distance services between Mannheim and Frankfurt/Main are expected to be disrupted until after Christmas. Numerous trains will be rerouted and long-distance trains will call at Heidelberg main station as an alternative, a spokesperson for the railroad...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
Tracks are laid in the ballast bed at a station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Cable theft: Frankfurt-Mannheim route affected

Due to the theft of copper cables, long-distance services between Mannheim and Frankfurt/Main are expected to be disrupted until after Christmas. Numerous trains will be rerouted and long-distance trains will call at Heidelberg main station as an alternative, a spokesperson for the railroad...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public