Tessa Bergmeier has once again found herself in the single life following her summer residence.

The roster of split-up duos following their participation in "The Summer House of the Stars" is quite extensive. Even in this year's installment, the dreaded "Summer House curse" has appeared once more. Tessa Bergmeier and Jacob Morgenstern become the second pair to declare their separation.

Making use of her Instagram story, Tessa Bergmeier officially declared the dissolution of her relationship with Jakob Morgenstern. "I have parted ways with Jakob, and this is the current state of things," shared the former contestant of "Germany's Next Topmodel."

The duo had endured an on-and-off relationship for quite some time, but now, Bergmeier is of the opinion, "It's time to move on." She decided to announce the split before the upcoming "Summer House" reunion, slated for November 26. The show's official Instagram account also acknowledged the separation, without disclosing the reasons. "Tessa Bergmeier and Jakob have parted ways. The reasons for their breakup remain undisclosed, but it seems their time in the summer house wasn't the cause...", it read. Bergmeier echoed these sentiments on her own page.

Tessa Bergmeier and Jakob were featured in the ninth season of the reality series, which has aired on RTL since September 17. In episode five, the former couple left the celebrity shared house in Bocholt after a round of exit games. Prior to Bergmeier and Morgenstern, Sarah Kern and her partner Tobias Pankow had to vacate "The Summer House of the Stars."

Unfortunately, this pair has also split up. Three weeks ago, Sarah Kern confirmed that their relationship had disintegrated due to the distance. Kern resides in Cyprus and Malta, while Pankow is based in Berlin and Brandenburg.

As a consequence, these two duos find themselves added to the extensive list of similar experiences. The "Summer House curse" is a term often used due to the numerous relationships that disintegrated after participating in the format. As a result, the caption, "Were two hearts in Bocholt cursed again?" has been added under the "Summer House" Instagram post.

After announcing their separation on social media, Tessa Bergmeier and Jakob Morgenstern become yet another pair to fall victim to the "Summer House curse." This entertainment duo, featured in the ninth season of "The Summer House of the Stars," had to call it quits, adding to the lengthy roster of split-up duos post-show.

Read also: