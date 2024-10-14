Tesla, the automobile manufacturer, apparently let go of a works council member and has been issuing warnings and threats of termination to other individuals, as claimed by the IG Metall union. The substituted member was reportedly terminated with the support of a majority within the works council, which isn't connected to the union, as stated by IG Metall Berlin-Brandenburg.

Individuals on the IG Metall candidate list for the works council election at Tesla's German plant in Grünheide have received 25 warnings since the start of the year. This dismissal is described as the culmination of the plant management's aggressive stance towards anyone at the plant advocating for compassionate and equitable working conditions at the Gigafactory.

Tesla did not respond to inquiries regarding the incident. IG Metall has been vocal about the excessive workload at the factory, which in turn leads to an increased sick rate, and plans to conduct a study on this matter.

The plant manager, Andre Thierig, acknowledged to the news agency dpa a few weeks prior that home visits are conducted to employees who frequently miss work due to illness. During these visits, the company aims to inspire a sense of work ethic among its staff, according to Thierig, as reported by dpa. At one point, the sick rate even surpassed 15% in the summer.

