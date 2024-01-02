Car - Tesla promotes expansion of the factory site in Grünheide

The US electric car manufacturer Tesla is promoting the planned expansion of the site in the region surrounding the factory. A series of five information events for local residents began on Tuesday in Grünheide. The car factory is located in the Brandenburg municipality not far from Berlin. Tesla wants to build a freight depot, warehouses and a daycare center on an area next to the factory site. Forest is to be cleared for the expansion. There are protests against the plans.

The development plan has not yet been approved. "We see a considerable advantage for the region if the development plan for the expansion is approved," Tesla told the German Press Agency. Among other things, the company is alluding to a possible reduction in freight traffic if a factory railway station were to be built.

There are protests against the planned expansion. The Association for Nature and Landscape in Brandenburg - the citizens' initiative against Tesla - has criticized the plans to clear forest, for example. This would result in less fresh air. The association believes that loading and unloading in additional logistics areas increases the risk of hazardous substances escaping.

Around a year ago, the Grünheide municipal council voted by a majority in favor of drawing up a new development plan. It still has to decide on the plan. Grünheide wants to consult its citizens about the expansion plans this year. The "Road Show" will also initially stop off in four other districts.

Independently of this, Tesla is focusing on expanding the factory on the existing site. The car manufacturer wants to double production in Grünheide from the planned 500,000 cars a year to one million a year with the expansion. According to the company, it currently produces more than 250,000 vehicles a year. Tesla hopes that the state environmental agency will approve the first partial application for the expansion by the end of March - this will include an assessment of the environmental impact of the further expansion.

