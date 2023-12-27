Tesla Model 3 facelift - barely recognizable

Gentle tweaks should be enough to keep Model 3 sales afloat. But the devil is in the detail. ntv.de has put the modified Tesla mid-range through its paces. Its basic character has hardly changed.

Do you know the craftsman in the village who always orders his new car in the same color as its predecessor? After all, you don't want potential customers to notice that you have a new car. Envy debate and all that. If you're like that, you'll be delighted with Tesla. Because the US car manufacturer doesn't believe in making too many design changes. The Model 3 has now been on the market for six years, time for a new expansion stage. Here it is in front of me - and it looks (almost) the same as ever. Is this really the new one? I have to look very closely.

You can recognize the new model by the narrower LED headlights compared to its predecessor. And from small details. If you get into the Model 3 in the evening, soft ambient lighting creates a cozy atmosphere. Regardless of the time of day, you will notice that the blinker is now operated on the steering wheel (as in the updates of the Models S and X) and no longer via the steering column lever. Is that fine? That's fine. It's not that you can't get used to it. But the microswitch buttons (neither classic pushbuttons nor touch surfaces) do not provide proper feedback. And so you often have to press several times.

Incidentally, you encounter unconventional operation even before you start driving. This is because the gears are selected on the now slightly larger display (15.4 inches instead of 15 inches) - of course, the steering column controls have been completely eliminated. On the other hand, the new seats with ventilation are very comfortable. Together with the still spacious interior, they are ideal for covering longer distances. Just for the record: The current Model 3 is two centimeters longer (4.72 meters) and has the same wheelbase at 2.88 meters. There is still enough space between the axles to create plenty of legroom in the rear. In addition, the rear passengers get a bit of infotainment: on a small screen (eight inches), the passenger can not only make changes to the air conditioning, but also general settings.

The Model 3 "maximum range" accelerates beastly

However, you can't exactly complain about space problems at the front left (and right) either. But the curiosity about driving overshadows everything else anyway. However, it is hardly possible without a small digression: with Tesla, the approach to the right model works a little differently than with all other brands. The manufacturer only publishes performance data for the 1020 hp Plaid models. So if you order your civilian Model 3 on the Tesla website, you can choose between "Model 3" at 42,990 or "Model 3 Maximum Range" at 51,990 euros.

You will just find out that the more expensive variant is the one with all-wheel drive. Good to know. And that it should be able to accelerate to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds. Wow, that must be some serious power. To be precise, 498 hp and 560 Newton meters of torque - you have to search for the power on the website for a long time, while the torque can only be gleaned from secondary literature. On the other hand, Tesla has recently been stingy with the top speed and limits it to 201 km/h due to rolling resistance-optimized tires. Anyone who is annoyed by this will have to be patient. For a few weeks now, there have been rumors in the media that a performance version will follow next year, which will certainly be faster.

Tesla has of course made the more powerful version available for test drives. This is how the manufacturer scores points with people who like driving dynamics. Of course, anyone switching from the average diesel to Model 3 all-wheel drive will be quite surprised. Up to the limited top speed, the sedan operates almost at super sports car level, there's no other way to put it. And in contrast to the high-performance top models, the powerful Model 3 delivers the power it promises - with almost no loss of performance.

In these dimensions, everything works perfectly with the cooling performance. What's more, the Tesla not only accelerates and runs cleanly in a straight line, but also handles fast cornering safely. And absorbs bumps effectively - now a little more balanced than before. The suspension engineers have made some adjustments in the direction of comfort and have really done a very good job. Point of criticism? Of course, the steering is a tad too synthetic. But to be honest, this may not be of undue interest to those switching from Volkswagen and the like. They are primarily looking at the 629 kilometers WLTP nominal range.

The mid-range Tesla is efficient and doesn't charge slowly

This chapter is where it gets interesting. Yes, the Model 3 is efficient (the engineers have improved its aerodynamics a little) and actually drives quite far. But how quickly does the all-wheel-drive vehicle regain range? The website promises up to 282 kilometers within 15 minutes. In fact, the test model charged quickly in cool temperatures of below ten degrees Celsius and gained 273 kilometers within 20 minutes.

However, it is also important to know that these charging speeds are only achieved at low charge levels. If the so-called State of Charge approaches the 50 percent mark, the charging process slows down drastically. At a charge level of 60 percent, the charging power often falls below 100 kilowatts. The maximum possible peak charging power of 250 kilowatts does not last long for the Model 3. This is certainly also a measure to conserve the battery, which in this case stores 77 kWh (net) of electricity. This is another figure that you have to laboriously search for on the internet. After all, the factory quotes a slim 14 kWh WLTP consumption, which is not unrealistic for moderate driving. Tesla works with a mixed motorization and uses an extremely efficient permanently excited synchronous motor on the rear axle. A less efficient asynchronous motor is used at the front, but it does not generate quite as much drag torque when the load is reduced.

At just 1.8 tons, the Tesla weighs a respectable 1.8 tons for a generously equipped mid-range vehicle with two electric generators and a proper power storage unit. And that with an improved crash structure. Tesla is proud to have been awarded five stars in the Euro NCAP safety assessment. Anyone who fears in this context that it will be difficult to switch off annoying beeps (the committee looks at such things) is mistaken. To switch off the acoustic speed warning, a quick tap on the small "x" next to the speed limit display is enough - that's it.

Tesla newcomers will smile at the various modes such as dog, camp or guard setting. The first two gimmicks keep the interior temperature pet-friendly, whether you leave your four-legged friend in the car during the day or even spend the night in the car yourself. In this case, you can also conjure up a virtual open fire on the screen. The guard mode uses a camera to record any unauthorized tampering with the Model 3.

Extensive acoustic glazing for a quieter interior, various new games, improved hi-fi components and the "Stealth Grey" and "Ultra Red" colors available for the first time are also features of the latest expansion stage. However, the new paint finishes (€2000 surcharge) are just as inconspicuous as any other Tesla paint finish and are virtually below the perception threshold of customers and neighbors.

Data sheet Tesla Model 3 Maximum range

Dimensions (length/width/height) 4.72 / 1.93 (folded mirrors) / 1.44 m Wheelbase 2,88 m Unladen weight (DIN) 1828 kg Seats 5 Load volume 682 liters Engine type front: asynchronous motor, separately excited, rear: synchronous motor, permanently excited Gearbox One gear ratio, fixed Power, electric motor front n.a. Power, rear electric motor n/a System output 489 hp (366 kW) Drive system All-wheel drive Max. torque 560 Nm Acceleration 0-100 km/h 4.4 seconds Top speed 201 km/h Battery capacity 77 kWh (net) Maximum charging power (direct current) 250 kW Charging power (alternating current) 11 kW Consumption (combined) 14.0 kWh/100 km (WLTP) Combined WLTP range 629 kilometers Combined CO2 emissions 0 g/km Base price From 51,990 euros

Conclusion: From the outside, the revamped Tesla Model 3 really only reveals itself to connoisseurs at first glance. There is definitely a little something new under the body, but the basic character remains the same. You can find Tesla boring and Elon Musk crazy - but it's hard to deny some of the strengths of the mid-range. This includes its efficiency, for example. And the entry-level price is not at all unattractive in view of what is on offer. What's more, the model is attractive for a US car due to its acceptable material processing and four-year warranty. Tesla even offers an eight-year warranty on the drive components plus battery (160,000 kilometers). Whether the Model 3 will be a top seller remains to be seen. This year, people have been more interested in the Model Y. And the new mid-range has only been available since the fall. Besides, other brands also have beautiful cars.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de