Tesla is providing support to the financial district, referring to Wall Street.

Wall Street's recovery momentum, largely fueled by tech sectors, is on the rise. American tech company Tesla outperformed analyst forecasts, notching a nearly 22% increase in its stock price due to impressive quarterly earnings.

The triumphant Tesla share price escalation undeniably propelled major tech-centric indices into a positive zone. The Nasdaq tech index even ended the day up by 0.8%, clocking in at 18,415 points. The broadscale S&P 500 carved out a 0.2% rally ended at 5,809 points. On the flip side, the conventional U.S. benchmark index, the Dow Jones, suffered a 0.3% loss, concluding at 42,374 points.

U.S. pioneer in electric vehicles, Tesla, remains unaffected by the global electric vehicle downturn, surging ahead in the competition, thanks to minimized battery expenses. Tesla's profit margin for the third quarter reached an impressive 19.8%, surpassing predicted estimates of 17.3%. Expressing his thoughts, Russ Mould, AJ Bell's manager, remarked, "After the letdown from the robotaxi launch, Tesla bounced back with a solid third-quarter performance, recovering from the second quarter's significant profitability decrease." Tesla's stock price skyrocketed by almost 22% following the announcement.

Earnings Highlights

Tesla's exceptional results also positively influenced UPS's stock, which soared above 5%. On the downside, IBM's shares plummeted by roughly 6%, as the multidisciplinary IT colossus failed to meet revenue expectations, mainly due to underperforming consulting and infrastructure divisions. Hasbro's shares also dipped over 6%, despite cost-cutting measures, as the company's revenue dropped for the ninth consecutive quarter, missing experts' predictions.

Boeing Stock Dips Amid Strikes

Harley-Davidson shares declined by about 7%, as the revered motorcycle manufacturer confronts a shrinking consumer base. Boeing shares drifted down by over 1%, as striking American employees spurned the second labor contract deal, posing financial challenges to the aviation giant. However, Intel's shares ascended by 1.6%, following the European Court of Justice's decision in favor of the European Union and Intel in the nearly two-decade-long antitrust dispute.

