Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsusabecause ofteslaDefectivecars

Tesla has to recall cars in the USA again

Due to a technical defect

 and  Mark Rodriguez
1 min read
Tesla has to recall cars in the USA again.aussiedlerbote.de
Tesla has to recall cars in the USA again.aussiedlerbote.de

Tesla has to recall cars in the USA again

Tesla must once again recall cars in the USA due to a technical defect. More than 120,000 Model S and Model X vehicles from 2021 to 2023 are being recalled, the US traffic regulator NHTSA announced on Friday.

There is a risk that the doors could open in the event of an accident. Tesla has provided a software update to fix the problem. Last week, Elon Musk's US electric car company had to recall two million vehicles in the USA due to problems with Autopilot.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de

Comments

Related

Latest

Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public