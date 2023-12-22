Tesla has to recall cars in the USA again

Tesla must once again recall cars in the USA due to a technical defect. More than 120,000 Model S and Model X vehicles from 2021 to 2023 are being recalled, the US traffic regulator NHTSA announced on Friday.

There is a risk that the doors could open in the event of an accident. Tesla has provided a software update to fix the problem. Last week, Elon Musk's US electric car company had to recall two million vehicles in the USA due to problems with Autopilot.

Source: www.ntv.de