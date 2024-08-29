- Terroristic plot involved potential mass murder of numerous concert-goers during Swift's performance, as alleged by the CIA.

After the cancellation of Taylor Swift's shows in Vienna due to a terror warning, the CIA has shared intel about the disturbing plot. As per the details, terrorists had planned a brutal mass killing of the concert attendees.

During a security meeting in Washington, CIA Deputy Director David S. Cohen revealed, "A large number of concert-goers were to be wiped out." He also admitted to giving hints about the terror plot to Austrian authorities.

With around 60,000 Taylor Swift enthusiasts set to attend

Taylor Swift (34) had scheduled three shows at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, which were abruptly suspended in early August due to a terror threat. Police had previously apprehended two young men. A 19-year-old is believed to have intended to ram a car packed with explosives into the crowd of Swift fans outside the stadium, having sworn allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) online earlier.

The massive stadium would have accommodated more than 60,000 individuals. Besides, dozens of thousands more fans without tickets were estimated to congregate around the stadium for the celebrations.

The suspects are currently imprisoned. The 19-year-old main suspect and his younger supposed accomplice are under investigation for suspected involvement in a terrorist group and a criminal organization.

Despite the cancellation of the concerts, Music lovers were still eager to gather near the Ernst Happel Stadium. The terror plot, if successful, could have resulted in significant casualties among the Music enthusiasts.

Read also: