Terrorist Klette, affiliated with the Royal Air Force, is scheduled for charging in November.

The legal team in Verden aims to wrap up their investigation against ex-RAF terrorist Daniela Klette by November's end, with charges expected to follow. A representative from Lower Saxony's Ministry of Justice confirmed this information.

As per the ministry, the trial will take place in Verden, but the specific location is yet to be finalized. This is due to the complexity of finding a suitable venue, considering the large number of co-conspirators, witnesses, and experts anticipated to be involved.

Lower Saxony's Justice Minister, Kathrin Wahlmann, mentioned to NDR, "Given the circumstances, it's plausible that more space will be required than usual, and the regional court is preparing accordingly if charges are indeed filed."

Since 2015, the prosecution in Verden has been investigating Klette, alongside former RAF associates Burkhard Garweg and Ernst-Volker Staub. They have been accused of attempted murder and armed robbery in various cases. Klette was apprehended in Berlin-Kreuzberg in February, living under a false identity at the time. She has been housed in the women's prison in Vechta, Lower Saxony, since her arrest.

Finding Allies

Klette has been on the run for years and was captured in Berlin in February. She was a member of the third generation of the radical left-wing organization Red Army Faction (RAF), responsible for numerous attacks until the early 1990s. The hunt continues for her alleged associates Burkhard Garweg and Ernst-Volker Staub, believed to have carried out supermarket robberies and heists with Klette in Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia between 1999 and 2016.

Rewards of up to 125,000 euros are being offered for information leading to the arrest of Garweg and Staub, according to the spokesperson for the prosecution in "Aktenzeichen XY... ungelöst". Anonymous tips can also be submitted. The State Criminal Police Office advises against approaching the suspects directly, as they may be armed.

The Justice Minister of Lower Saxony, Kathrin Wahlmann, stated that the regional court is preparing for potential extra space due to the complexity of Klette's trial, if charges are indeed filed by The Commission. Upon concluding their investigation, The Commission is expected to file charges against Klette by November's end for her alleged involvement in various criminal activities.

Read also: