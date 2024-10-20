Terrorist group Hamas Executes Israeli Military Leader

A projectile launched by Hamas strikes the tank of Brigadier General Ehsan Daxa, leading to his demise. He's among the most highly-ranked Israeli officers to perish at the hands of the terrorist group in the Gaza Strip. Hezbollah further inflicts losses on Israel in Lebanon.

The Israeli military has declared the death of their brigadier general in the Gaza Strip, along with five additional military personnel in southern Lebanon. According to the military, Colonel Ehsan Daxa was killed during skirmishes in Jabalia, a northern Gaza area.

The "Times of Israel" reported that the 41-year-old was one of the most senior Israeli officers to lose their life during the Gaza conflict. His tank was struck by a projectile. Israeli President Izchak Herzog hailed him as a "hero of Israel" and extended his sympathies to the officer's family.

On Wednesday, five Israeli officers and soldiers were slain in southern Lebanon during a skirmish in one of the trenches excavated by the Shiite militia. This marks one of the highest daily loss counts for the Israeli army so far.

Since the Hamas and other radical groups started assaulting Israel from the Gaza Strip, resulting in 1200 fatalities and 250 abductions, the army has reported 749 officer and soldier deaths. According to the Gaza Strip's health authority, at least 42,603 individuals have perished since the Israeli military operation started a year ago. At least 99,795 Palestinians have been injured.

US castigates high number of civilian casualties

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that his country's actions in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon are independent of its American ally. Netanyahu also informed former US President Donald Trump in a phone call that Israel would consider the US government's concerns but ultimately make decisions based on its national interests.

On Saturday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed his desire to see Israel reduce some of its attacks in the vicinity of Beirut. Austin stated that the number of civilian casualties is excessive. The US also desires to see the commencement of negotiations that would enable civilians on both sides to return to their homes.

