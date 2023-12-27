Terror: Suspect already had police contact in Saarland

The 30-year-old, who was arrested in Wesel in connection with the terror alert for Cologne Cathedral, had previously been in contact with the police in Saarland. There had been search measures there, which had also been directed against him, the German Press Agency learned from security circles on Wednesday. The "Bild" newspaper had reported earlier.

The police had searched an apartment in the town on the Lower Rhine with special units on Christmas Eve and taken five men into custody. While four of them were released, the police announced on Tuesday that they had taken a 30-year-old Tajik into custody "to avert danger". There was information about him relevant to state security.

