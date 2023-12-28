Security circles - Terror alert: Suspect was at Cologne Cathedral

The 30-year-old Tajik arrested in connection with the terror alert in Wesel on the Lower Rhine is suspected of having spied on Cologne Cathedral. "We know that he was there," security sources said on Thursday. The group's other target is said to be St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna.

The security circles suspect that the group is a terrorist cell of the Islamic State, more precisely its regional offshoot "Khorasan Province" (ISPK), which competes with the Islamist Taliban in Afghanistan. The "Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger" had previously reported accordingly.

The 30-year-old was an unknown quantity for the security authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia. "He was not known to us", it said. Security circles did not initially confirm that the 30-year-old taken into custody was also a contact person for a suspected IS terror cell arrested in July, as reported by the Cologne newspaper.

Source: www.stern.de