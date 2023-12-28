Terrorism - Terror alert: Suspect was at Cologne Cathedral

The 30-year-old Tajik arrested in connection with the terror alert in Wesel on the Lower Rhine is suspected of having spied on Cologne Cathedral. "We know that he was there," according to security sources. The other target of the group to which the 30-year-old is linked is said to be St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna.

Security circles suspect that the group could be a terrorist cell of the Islamic State, or more precisely its regional offshoot "Khorasan Province" (ISPK), which competes with the Islamist Taliban in Afghanistan. The "Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger" had previously reported accordingly.

Security circles did not initially confirm that the 30-year-old taken into custody was also a contact person for a suspected IS terror cell arrested in July, as reported by the Kölner Zeitung. For the security authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia, the 30-year-old was a blank slate. "He was not known to us", they said.

Attack on Cologne Cathedral on New Year's Eve?

The police had searched an apartment in Wesel with special units on Christmas Eve and taken five men into custody. While four of them were released, the police took the 30-year-old Tajik into custody "to avert danger". The administrative court in Oberhausen confirmed that the 30-year-old's long-term detention until January 7 was permissible.

The security authorities had received information about a possible attack plan by an Islamist group relating to New Year's Eve. In Austria, four people were arrested during investigations into an Islamist network.

Several arrests in the past

Last July, the federal prosecutor's office in North Rhine-Westphalia had already uncovered a suspected Islamist terror cell and had seven suspects arrested. The men, most of whom also come from Tajikistan, are accused of planning attacks in Germany and supporting the terrorist organization Islamic State. They are also alleged to be members of the IS offshoot "Islamic State Province of Khorasan" (ISPK).

Tajik IS terrorists had already planned to murder a critic of Islam in Neuss near Düsseldorf in 2019. Because some of them had been under police surveillance for some time, special forces were able to prevent the assassination attempt.

In 2022, the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court sentenced five men from Tajikistan to prison terms of between just under four and nine and a half years. The Tajiks had come to Germany in 2015 and founded an IS terror cell in 2019. The Federal Court of Justice confirmed their conviction this year.

Source: www.stern.de