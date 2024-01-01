Cologne - Terror alert: Police arrest further suspect

The police have arrested another suspect in connection with a possible planned terrorist attack on Cologne Cathedral. This was announced by the officers on New Year's Day. The suspect is a 41-year-old man who was taken into custody in Bochum on New Year's Eve. He has both German and Turkish citizenship, a spokesperson said.

"After the tip-off about a possible attack scenario for Cologne Cathedral, we did everything in our power to protect the population," explained police chief Johannes Hermanns. They were glad that people were able to celebrate New Year's Eve - "even with increased protective measures".

The number of suspects taken into custody after the terror alert increased to five. On Sunday morning, three men had already been taken into custody in connection with possible attack plans in Duisburg, Herne and in Nörvenich in the district of Düren. According to more recent information from the police, they were a 25-year-old, a 30-year-old and a 38-year-old. They were of "Tajik and Uzbek nationality".

A 30-year-old Tajik had already been arrested on Christmas Eve "to avert danger". He was taken into so-called long-term custody until January 7. The police assume that there is a larger network.

A judge is now examining how long the custodial measures against the four suspects arrested on New Year's Eve will be maintained, the Cologne police explained.

The background to the Cologne police's action is that they had received information about a planned Islamist terrorist attack on Cologne Cathedral shortly before Christmas. As a result, security measures at the cathedral were massively increased. A large police contingent was deployed on New Year's Eve. The cathedral will continue to be protected by police officers until further notice.

Source: www.stern.de