Danger situation - Terror alert in Cologne: Detentions and protection for cathedral

In connection with the terror alert for Cologne Cathedral, the police remain vigilant even after further suspects have been taken into custody. Until further notice, the cathedral on the Rhine will be protected by officers. "There will continue to be security checks at the cathedral," said a spokesperson. How long is currently under review.

Five men have now been taken into custody since Christmas Eve. Meanwhile, New Year's Eve, for which the police had prepared with many officers due to indications of a possible Islamist attack plan, passed without incident.

Massively tightened security measures have been in place around Cologne Cathedral since Christmas. Information about a possible attack scenario had been received shortly beforehand. According to the Cologne police, they related to New Year's Eve and the turn of the year. On Christmas Eve, police initially took a 30-year-old Tajik man into custody in Wesel "to avert danger".

On New Year's Eve, four more suspects were then added. Investigators initially arrested three men aged 25, 30 and 38 in Duisburg, Herne and Nörvenich in the district of Düren in the morning. They were said to be of Tajik and Uzbek nationality respectively.

Police assume a network

In the evening, a 41-year-old man was also taken into custody in Bochum. He had both German and Turkish citizenship, a spokesperson said. The police assume that there is a network behind the possible attack plans. They spoke of a "network of people from Central Asia".

An attack was to be carried out with a car, said Cologne police chief Johannes Hermanns on New Year's Eve. According to Frank Wißbaum, head of operations, the underground car park under the cathedral was also searched in the hours before the New Year - but nothing was found.

The 30-year-old arrested on Christmas Eve was taken into long-term custody until January 7. According to the Cologne police, a judge is now examining how long the custodial measures against the four suspects arrested on New Year's Eve will be maintained. However, long-term custody has also been requested for them.

Protection for the cathedral

New Year's Eve remained without any major incidents at Cologne Cathedral. Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki celebrated an end-of-year mass with the faithful under heavy police protection. Those attending the service first had to pass through a security gate in tents set up in front of the main entrance. Large bags or laptops were not allowed to be taken into the cathedral.

"I would like to thank our security forces, who began protecting this cathedral in the days leading up to Christmas and also protecting us, so that we can celebrate religious services and the fundamental right to the free exercise of religion continues to be guaranteed in our country," said Woelki at the start of the mass.

"Following the indication of a possible attack scenario for Cologne Cathedral, we have done everything in our power to protect the population," explained Police Commissioner Johannes Hermanns. They were glad that people were able to celebrate New Year's Eve - "even with increased protective measures".

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de