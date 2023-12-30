Erding - Terrace fire causes six-figure damage

A fire on a terrace in the district of Erding has caused six-figure damage. The fire broke out on the terrace of an apartment building in Lengdorf on Friday for reasons that were initially unclear. According to the police on Saturday, all residents were able to leave the building on their own. Two people suffered smoke inhalation and were treated on site by emergency services. The facade and several rooms of the house were severely damaged by the heat. The criminal investigation department started the investigation.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de