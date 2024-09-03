- Termination of SEK operation following potential threat scenario in Wuppertal

Emergency Situation Report on Tuesday Afternoon in Wuppertal. According to statements from a police representative to the DPA news agency, the cause was "potential dangerous circumstances" in the vicinity of the job center situated in the Barmen district – luckily, this suspicion proved to be baseless.

Uncertainty in Wuppertal

Additionally, a specialized tactical team (SEK) was present, and at one point, a police helicopter hovered above the site. The vicinity was sectioned off with barriers. Based on the "West German Newspaper" reports, an undetermined number of individuals remained within the complex.

In the late afternoon, it was made clear that a false alarm stated the whole event. Consequently, there was never any risk to the citizenry, a police spokesperson confirmed. Authorities are now investigating how the false alarm was activated.

Editor's Note: This article has been revised repeatedly.

The false alarm resulted in a heightened state of alert due to fears of a potential crime, as the job center was initially deemed a site of danger. Despite the false alarm, the area remained cordoned off by authorities until the situation was thoroughly investigated and cleared.

