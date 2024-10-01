Terminating gym memberships within stipulated periods

If you've got an older gym membership contract and are considering cancelation, now might be the perfect time due to extended cancellation periods. Expert advice on what to watch out for.

A multitude of individuals often get inspired to sign up for a gym membership at the beginning of the year, with a large number doing so in January or February, as per Oliver Buttler from the Consumer Advice Centre Baden-Württemberg. If you did this way back in 2022 or earlier, you may still be bound by longer cancellation periods, typically lasting three months.

Anyone in this situation who has had enough of their gym subscription should seriously think about canceling, suggests the consumer advisor. Otherwise, the contract will simply carry on, usually renewing for the maximum permissible duration of 12 months.

Changes post-March 2022

All contracts signed prior to March 1, 2022, are under this rule. Since then, new guidelines have been enacted: A contract now expands indefinitely but comes with a one-month cancellation period. This applies to gym contracts and generally.

Consumer advocates advise those with old contracts who may already be in auto-renewal mode. "There are countless 'forgotten members' in gyms who might have overlooked canceling," says Oliver Buttler. If your contract end date is in January, now is the time to act.

Correct cancellation procedure

To facilitate a hassle-free cancellation, Buttler suggests using a registered postal service instead of email or cancelling in person at the gym. This is foolproof in case of conflicts. Note: If a gym allows online contract signing, it must also allow online cancellations, including those initially signed offline.

Gyms should feature a "cancel contract" button. This is often hard to find, usually at the very bottom of the homepage. "You'll usually find it right at the bottom of the page," says Oliver Buttler. It's mandatory that you receive a cancellation confirmation immediately.

Extraordinary cancellation rights

However, if there's no such button despite online contract signing ability, customers possess a special right to cancel. "I can exit the contract immediately in such a situation," says Buttler. In this scenario, you can put in writing to cancel and cite this right.

