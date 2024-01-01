Justice - Term of office begins for over 2500 lay judges at the courts

It is an important and responsible honorary office: in 2024, more than 2,500 men and women in Saxony-Anhalt will begin their term of office as lay assessors. The Ministry of Justice in Magdeburg announced when exactly they will be taking part in their first trials alongside professional judges, depending on the plans of the respective courts. Over the next five years, the lay judges will administer justice together with the professional judges at the district and regional courts.

Justice Minister Franziska Weidinger (CDU) gave a positive assessment of the 2023 election of lay judges: "In many local court districts in Saxony-Anhalt, there were even more applicants than in the last election of lay judges. This shows that the work as an honorary judge is of particular importance and that many citizens want to contribute to our society and the rule of law."

All lay judges take on a task with special responsibility and decide on guilt and punishment in main criminal court hearings with the professional judges. "At the same time, my special thanks go to the outgoing lay judges who have contributed to the functioning of our constitutional state with their commitment over the past five years," said the Minister.

