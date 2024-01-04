Hanover - Tensions remain high in flood regions in Lower Saxony

The flood situation in several regions of Lower Saxony remains critical. As has been the case for several days, six districts and the city of Oldenburg are affected, as a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior in Hanover told the German Press Agency on Thursday. The affected districts are Celle, Oldenburg, Emsland, Osterholz, Heidekreis and Verden.

In these municipalities, a so-called exceptional event has therefore still been declared. This makes it easier for districts or cities to access emergency services, for example. A disaster has not yet been declared in any region. There are eight independent cities and 37 districts in Lower Saxony.

