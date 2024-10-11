Tensions in the South China Sea: Unequivocal Actions by the U.S. towards China

Frequently, disputes emerge in the South China Sea involving China and various other nations. For a long time, the Philippines have advocated for enhanced cooperation against Beijing in this regard. During a gathering, the United States once more reiterated its stance and also tackled the delicate predicament in the Taiwan Strait.

At the ASEAN summit, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced out concerns about China's activities in the South China Sea. Blinken asserted that China's actions have become more illegal and perilous in the region during the meeting of ASEAN members held in Laos. He emphasized that the U.S. would continue to uphold the freedom of navigation on this significant sea trade route.

China's activities go against pledges to peacefully resolve disagreements, according to the U.S. official during his opening remarks. Moreover, he delivered an unequivocal message to China, stating that the U.S. thinks it's crucial to maintain the shared commitment to preserving stability in the Taiwan Strait. China considers Taiwan as its own territory and disapproves of patrols by other nations within the strait.

The gathering of the ten ASEAN nations with Blinken took place following a string of volatile maritime encounters between China and ASEAN members such as the Philippines and Vietnam.

These incidents stirred apprehensions that China's aggressive conduct in the South China Sea might escalate into a larger conflict. China lays claim to nearly all the waterways through which around a third of global trade passes.

Philippines push for collective action against China

Recently, the U.S. State Department labeled the Philippines' actions as "legitimate" and China's actions as "dangerous and intensifying." Prior to this, there had been an accident involving a Chinese coast guard ship and a Philippine coast guard ship.

Philippine Defense Minister Teodoro expressed his views on the sidelines of a conference that international concern over China's behavior in disputed waters was "insufficient." He proposed that the answer lay in stronger, joint multilateral action.

