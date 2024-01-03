Severe weather warnings - Tense flood situation on the Lahn and Fulda

Continuous rain and swelling rivers are still to be expected in parts of Hesse. According to the Hessian State Agency for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology (HLNUG) on Wednesday, the upper reaches and tributaries of the Fulda and the Lahn with its tributaries are particularly affected by the flooding. The Eder and its tributaries, the upper reaches of the Kinzig and other smaller bodies of water were also flooded.

On Wednesday morning, the upper reaches of the Fulda at the Bronnzell gauge and the Lüde and Fliede tributaries of the Fulda at the Lütterz and Kerzell gauges (all in the district of Fulda) temporarily exceeded reporting level 3. Across Hesse, nine water levels were also at times in reporting level 1 and twelve in reporting level 2.

At reporting level 1, the waters are full to the brim and smaller areas of the banks are flooded. According to the HLNUG definition, reporting level 2 corresponds to a "major flood", which floods properties close to the banks and occasionally causes cellars to overflow. From reporting level 3, towns are enclosed by floodwater and roads are impassable.

Storm warnings for areas in eastern and western Hesse

According to the German Weather Service (DWD) on Wednesday, the rain expected until Thursday could be heavy in congested areas in the low mountain ranges. In addition, gale-force gusts with wind speeds of up to 65 kilometers per hour were expected in the mountains and during showers, and even up to 85 kilometers per hour at summit locations. Severe weather warnings were issued for parts of eastern and western Hesse in the congested areas of the Westerwald, Rhön and Vogelsberg due to heavy rain.

According to HLNUG, 72 liters per square meter of precipitation had been measured in Grebenhain in the Vogelsberg within 24 hours by Wednesday morning. Another precipitation focus was at the Driedorf-Mademühlen station in the Westerwald with 37 liters per square meter.

The authorities assumed that the flood wave would shift to the middle and lower reaches of the watercourses. "The peak has already passed in the upper reaches," the state office announced. However, the water levels could rise again if there is more rainfall.

The state office also expects water levels to rise on the larger rivers Rhine, Main and Neckar. The Rockenau/Neckar gauge, for example, is expected to reach reporting level 1. For the Hessian sections of the Rhine and Main, reporting levels are expected to be exceeded in the coming days.

ADAC advises drivers to choose routes carefully

The ADAC advised drivers in the affected regions to take particular care. Anyone traveling by car in flooded areas should choose their route carefully, according to the automobile club. Danger areas should be avoided if possible - roads could be washed out and suddenly break away. Deep puddles or flooded underpasses could also be dangerous for drivers.

"Water can accumulate in depressions and underpasses during heavy rainfall. Drivers should never drive through the water at full speed, but if at all, carefully at walking pace," warned Oliver Reidegeld, spokesman for ADAC Hessen-Thüringen. The depth and current speed of the water are difficult to assess from the outside. Vehicles could be swept away or get stuck. If splash water gets into the intake area of the engine, there is also a risk of engine damage.

If parked cars could not be removed from the flood area in time, owners would have to wait until the water receded, the ADAC recommended. "Flooding and high water - like hail and storms - are classed as natural hazards. As a rule, these are covered by partially comprehensive insurance," the club went on to explain. However, whether water damage is paid for depends on the specific situation.

