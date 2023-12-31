Mansfeld-South Harz - Tense flood situation on the Helme in the Harz foreland

The flood situation on the River Helme on the border between Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt remains tense. The district of Mansfeld-Südharz declared a state of emergency on Saturday. According to the mayor of the municipality of Südharz, Peter Kohl, collection points were set up in two gymnasiums in the evening as a precautionary measure. Despite the declaration of a state of emergency, nothing has changed in terms of practical work. No further risks have arisen.

The State Office for Flood Protection is currently examining further measures to reduce the groundwater pressure.

Kohl wrote on Facebook on Saturday evening that the situation was virtually unchanged. "A small ray of hope is that the water level is constant, but the flow rate in Bennungen has increased, although no more is coming from the reservoir and the Thyra," he wrote.

In Thuringia, the flood situation calmed down overall according to the State Office for the Environment. Falling water levels were also recorded on most of the rivers in Saxony-Anhalt.

